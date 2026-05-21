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Road tests

New Volkswagen T-Roc Hybrid ride review: brand's first full-hybrid could have giant impact

We get a taste of VW’s first full-hybrid system, coming to the Golf and T-Roc later this year

By:Raphael Schuderer
21 May 2026
Volkswagen T-Roc Hybrid - front10

Verdict

It’s a case of better late than never with Volkswagen’s new full-hybrid powertrain. With petrol prices higher than ever, every last drop counts. It is just a shame VW couldn't reveal a bit more about projected fuel economy just yet.

Volkswagen is finally plugging the gap between its mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. The company will roll out a brand-new full-hybrid (HEV) set-up later this year, first on the Golf and T-Roc, and then on models using the MQB-evo platform – including those from sister brands. To see what’s in store, we took an exclusive early ride in a T-Roc test mule during the International Vienna Motor Symposium.

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Under the skin, a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and two electric motors work in tandem. At lower speeds, the battery powers one of the electric motors, which in turn drives the front wheels. If the battery's energy starts running low, the engine fires up and drives the second e-motor, which acts as a generator to produce power for the buffer battery. 

Our experience tallies with that theory: this new Hybrid variant can run purely on electric power up to around 35mph and the VW leaves the venue in total silence. When more is demanded of it, the combustion engine kicks in, but you can barely hear or feel this happening. During our test drive, the T-Roc flicked between the petrol engine and the two electric motors seamlessly, with absolutely no juddering. 

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Only when you really push on and ask for extra shove does the engine make itself known; it seems VW has really put the effort in when it comes to sound insulation and gearbox tuning. When maximum performance is required, the combustion engine and the electric motor in our car combine for up to 168bhp. There will also be a lower-power model with 134bhp, though performance figures haven’t been revealed for either version as yet.

Volkswagen T-Roc Hybrid - rear10

According to Jörg Theobald, Head of Development at VW, the company is “observing a desire for unchanged user behaviour across many markets" –  insisting a full hybrid makes perfect sense.  

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"Lower running costs, an EV-like driving feel, and simple usability without needing charging infrastructure," are all major plus points, according to Theobald. Currently, Toyota leads the charge with this technology: the Japanese firm reported global sales of around 4.4 million hybrid vehicles in 2025. 

And exactly how much fuel does this set-up save compared with the mild-hybrid 1.5 eTSI? "We can't provide fuel economy figures just yet, because homologation is still ongoing," explains Theobald. "But naturally, the savings will be worth it, otherwise we wouldn't be going to all this effort."

The existing mild-hybrid T-Roc will officially return almost 50mpg, with CO2 emissions of around 130g/km. We expect improvements of around 10 per cent from the Hybrid, largely due to the car’s ability to run for extended periods on electric power alone. However, without a plug, this version isn’t likely to appeal to company-car drivers looking for a low BiK tax band.

The Hybrid will go on sale later this year, and although prices haven't been locked in, they are expected to sit neatly between the mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid options, suggesting a starting price (for the Golf Hybrid) of around £34,000. Like-for-like, the T-Roc costs roughly £5,000 more.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Model:Volkswagen T-Roc 1.5 eTSI Hybrid
Price:£39,000 (est)
Engine:1.5-litre 4cyl petrol hybrid
Power/torque:134bhp/TBC
Transmission:Seven-speed automatic, front-wheel drive
0-62mph: TBC
Top speed:TBC
Economy/CO2:55mpg/120g/km (est)
Size (L/W/H):4,372/1,828/1,573mm
On sale:Late 2026
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