Verdict

It’s a case of better late than never with Volkswagen’s new full-hybrid powertrain. With petrol prices higher than ever, every last drop counts. It is just a shame VW couldn't reveal a bit more about projected fuel economy just yet.

Volkswagen is finally plugging the gap between its mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. The company will roll out a brand-new full-hybrid (HEV) set-up later this year, first on the Golf and T-Roc, and then on models using the MQB-evo platform – including those from sister brands. To see what’s in store, we took an exclusive early ride in a T-Roc test mule during the International Vienna Motor Symposium.

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Under the skin, a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and two electric motors work in tandem. At lower speeds, the battery powers one of the electric motors, which in turn drives the front wheels. If the battery's energy starts running low, the engine fires up and drives the second e-motor, which acts as a generator to produce power for the buffer battery.

Our experience tallies with that theory: this new Hybrid variant can run purely on electric power up to around 35mph and the VW leaves the venue in total silence. When more is demanded of it, the combustion engine kicks in, but you can barely hear or feel this happening. During our test drive, the T-Roc flicked between the petrol engine and the two electric motors seamlessly, with absolutely no juddering.