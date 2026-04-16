New Volkswagen T-Roc review: Golf-sized SUV is better where it matters

Verdict

Being such a big seller for Volkswagen, it’s understandable that the T-Roc has taken notes from the Golf by going for evolution rather than revolution. It’s still one of the better-driving smaller SUVs out there and cabin quality now feels worthy of the badge on the front. The uplift in practicality is welcome, too. We’re not convinced the R-Line is the range sweet spot, and although the more powerful mild-hybrid engine feels well-suited to the T-Roc, the lack of powertrain choice is a limiting factor, at least for now.

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With over two million sales under its belt you’d be forgiven for thinking there had been more than one generation of Volkswagen T-Roc. Eight years after the original’s debut, however, the second-generation has arrived here in the UK. It looks set to continue Volkswagen's success in the mid-size SUV market.

As before, the T-Roc sits between the T-Cross and the Tiguan in VW’s SUV line up as a sort of jacked-up Golf-sized crossover. VW has refrained from turning it into an all-electric ‘ID. T-Roc’, so with petrol power alone the T-Roc once again rivals the likes of the Toyota C-HR and MINI Countryman.

We first saw this Volkswagen T-Roc in the summer of 2025 so we’ve had a lot of time to get acquainted with the new looks. Volkswagen has taken steps to update the T-Roc’s styling to bring it in line with its new ID-badged EVs with a lower grille at the front, full-width LED lighting front and rear, plus illuminated badges (a first on an ICE Volkswagen).