New Volkswagen T-Roc review: Golf-sized SUV is better where it matters
A solid all-round performance from a VW mid-size crossover with few weaknesses
Verdict
Being such a big seller for Volkswagen, it’s understandable that the T-Roc has taken notes from the Golf by going for evolution rather than revolution. It’s still one of the better-driving smaller SUVs out there and cabin quality now feels worthy of the badge on the front. The uplift in practicality is welcome, too. We’re not convinced the R-Line is the range sweet spot, and although the more powerful mild-hybrid engine feels well-suited to the T-Roc, the lack of powertrain choice is a limiting factor, at least for now.
With over two million sales under its belt you’d be forgiven for thinking there had been more than one generation of Volkswagen T-Roc. Eight years after the original’s debut, however, the second-generation has arrived here in the UK. It looks set to continue Volkswagen's success in the mid-size SUV market.
As before, the T-Roc sits between the T-Cross and the Tiguan in VW’s SUV line up as a sort of jacked-up Golf-sized crossover. VW has refrained from turning it into an all-electric ‘ID. T-Roc’, so with petrol power alone the T-Roc once again rivals the likes of the Toyota C-HR and MINI Countryman.
We first saw this Volkswagen T-Roc in the summer of 2025 so we’ve had a lot of time to get acquainted with the new looks. Volkswagen has taken steps to update the T-Roc’s styling to bring it in line with its new ID-badged EVs with a lower grille at the front, full-width LED lighting front and rear, plus illuminated badges (a first on an ICE Volkswagen).
Used - available now
2025 Volkswagen
T-Roc
20,039 milesAutomaticPetrol1.5LCash £20,799
2025 Volkswagen
T-Roc
23,437 milesManualPetrol1.5LCash £22,199
2021 Volkswagen
T-Roc
30,062 milesManualDiesel1.6LCash £15,649
2021 Volkswagen
T-Roc
65,713 milesManualPetrol1.5LCash £12,835
Some key T-Roc design traits have been retained such as the ‘hockey stick’ body crease above the rear wheels, a thick, forward-leaning C-pillar and the option of a two-tone colour scheme. Speaking of colours there’s a £520 solid white, a £930 flame red ‘premium paint’ and three £830 metallic paints (blue, black and grey), but it’s great to see a bit of colour coming at no additional cost in form of the vibrant ‘Canary Yellow’ - which may have Norwich City FC fans flocking to their nearest VW dealer.
So it’s recognisable as a T-Roc on the surface, but what about underneath? Well, the new car sits on the MQB evo platform, the same one as the current Golf, and as a result the powertrains available from launch are pretty well-known. The initial engine offering is a 1.5 eTSI four-cylinder petrol engine with a turbocharger and mild-hybrid system. There’s either a 115bhp base option or the 148bhp unit we’re testing here with power going to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch.
That won’t be all for the T-Roc because a hot T-Roc R will join the range in 2027 with the same 328bhp turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine as the latest Mk8.5 Golf R. Before that, all-new full-hybrid engines will be available later this year, one with 134bhp and the other with 167bhp. They’ll both operate in the same way with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a hybrid module that will enable pure-electric driving in urban traffic thanks to a separate electric motor. There’ll be no specific ‘EV mode’ in the T-Roc, although we’ve been told by VW that there’s no speed limit to the electric motor. It will also come exclusively with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox, with power going to the front wheels.
Along with a bump in power, VW claims an improvement of 15 per cent in efficiency for the new full-hybrid over an equivalent mild-hybrid. Unlike with the Golf, we’ve been told there’s no plug-in hybrid version of the T-Roc in the works.
The mild-hybrid engines from launch don’t set the world alight when it comes to straight-line performance, the lower-powered version takes 10.5 seconds to get from 0-62mph, while the 148bhp model drops the 0-62mph time to 8.9 seconds - 0.1 seconds slower than the old T-Roc.
The spread of power is pretty flexible on the move so the T-Roc never feels particularly sluggish - that’s thanks to the variable geometry turbocharger and the electric boost from a mild-hybrid system. The dual-clutch transmission is smooth enough with its shifts (as we’ve found in many other VW Group cars), but if you’re inconsistent with throttle inputs it can hold on to gears too long - an issue that is exacerbated in Sport mode.
Part of the reason the old T-Roc was so popular was because it felt just like a Golf to drive. Actually, due to its jacked up ride height, around town it was even easier to pilot with excellent all-round visibility. These characteristics remain on the latest car, where the predictable steering weight and consistent pedal feel are appreciated. The latter is despite a new brake regeneration system. There’s not much adjustability to this brake setup, you choose either ‘low’ or ‘automatic’ but neither offers the strength felt in most full hybrids or pure EVs.
Volkswagen quotes economy ratings of around 50mpg for all versions of the 1.5-litre eTSI T-Roc with our car rated at 50.2mpg. On the motorway we found it pretty easy to do a little better than the claimed figure, though around town we saw mid 40s on our test.
Wheel sizes range from 17-inch all the way up to 20-inch - the largest yet on a T-Roc. Our car sat on 19-inch wheels and sports suspension without the £765 Adaptive Chassis Control. In larger models with VW’s adaptive damping system we’ve been really impressed by the levels of ride quality, though in the T-Roc we could feel the odd pothole and road imperfection a little more than we’d like, at least it settled down at motorway speeds. Having also tested the Life variant with its smaller 17-inch wheels, we can confirm that the ride noticeably improves over rough country roads. Either way we certainly wouldn’t opt for the new £535 20-inch rims, no matter how well they filled out the T-Roc’s wheel arches.
So while the ride in the R-Line comes with that caveat around wheel choice (you can go as small as 18-inch wheels for the top-spec car), overall refinement in the T-Roc is class-leading. Engine, road and wind noise is all very well dampened - possibly helped by the sharing of hardware from larger MQB evo models like the Tiguan and Passat.
The feeling of quality extends to the interior touch points too - not something we’ve been able to say about some Volkswagen models over the past few years. It’s clear Volkswagen is listening because straightforward ergonomics are back with physical buttons on the steering wheel, proper window switches for each window and while there are still touch-sensitive sliders under the main 13-inch touchscreen, they’re at least backlit now. There’s a head-up display for the first time in a T-Roc and unlike the units offered by some more premium German brands, in the VW it’s unobtrusive but still clear with key information.
One small but significant addition to the new T-Roc is the prominent knob on the centre console - it’s taken from larger VW models and selects driving profiles and volume levels, meaning you don’t have to use the aforementioned touch-sliders.
The overall material quality in the T-Roc is decent whatever trim you go for with only a few scratchy plastics located lower down. What really sets it apart is how solid everything feels - there wasn’t a hint of a rattle or squeak during our drive.
Considering the R-Line looks pretty distinct to the Style on the outside, you might expect significant changes inside. You do get sports seats with ‘R’ badging, aluminium scuff plates and black roof lining - but there’s a sense that some further cabin changes are being withheld for the upcoming T-Roc R.
You could argue that the T-Roc’s cabin is short on character, but there are some ‘secret sauce’ amendments (as Volkswagen puts it) in the T-Roc, inspired by classic touches from the Golf like its tartan seats and a golf ball-inspired gear knob. In the T-Roc, you might notice swimmers within the ‘lanes’ of the wireless smartphone charging pad and little drawings of a pretzel, ice cream and suitcase on the bottom of the centre console.
The new T-Roc is 12cm longer than the old one though it’s still 252mm shorter than the Tiguan. It utilises its space pretty well inside with a big central storage and a good-sized glovebox. The door bins are only average in size but they are felt-lined to stop items rattling.
Space up front is good, just as it is the rear. The angled positioning of the rear backrests should make rear passengers feel comfortable on longer journeys, too. However, there’s no option for a panoramic sunroof in the T-Roc, which keeps things a bit gloomy back there. Compared to the old car’s 445-litre boot space there’s a healthy uplift to 475 litres in the new car.
At £38,935, the T-Roc R-Line commands a £2,680 premium over the mid-range Style and £5,235 over the Life (when fitted with the same 148bhp engine). Much of the T-Roc’s improvements in terms of material quality and overall space can be enjoyed in the Life, along with a cushier ride, so for now that seems like the sensible option.
|Model:
|Volkswagen T-Roc R-Line eTSI
|Price:
|£38,935
|Powertrain:
|1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol MHEV
|Transmission:
|Seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, front-wheel drive
|Power/torque:
|148bhp/250Nm
|0-62mph:
|8.9 seconds
|Top speed:
|131mph
|Economy/emissions:
|50.2mpg, 128g/km
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,373/1,828/1,573mm
|On sale:
|Now