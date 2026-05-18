Of all the Chinese car makers that have arrived in the UK in the past few years, none has made an impact with buyers quite so deeply as Jaecoo. This style-led brand from manufacturing giant Chery was brought over in tandem with its sister company Omoda in January 2025, and has since exploded in popularity, topped off by the Jaecoo 7 becoming the UK’s biggest-selling car in March.

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This sales success has been largely driven by low asking prices, but is also backed up by attractive styling, high levels of standard equipment and a customer-friendly combination of petrol, hybrid and fully electric powertrains to cater for all tastes.

In order to make the most of this momentum, the manufacturer is powering ahead with a pair of new models that will top and tail its range in 2027 – the compact Jaecoo 3 and three-row Jaecoo 9 flagship. The latter, a cut-price rival to the Land Rover Discovery, will be derived from Chery’s global range, but the former will be more European-focused.

Chery Automobile chairman Yin Tongyue told Auto Express: “In China we like very big cars and very small cars, but in Europe and other parts of the world, you like them in between.”