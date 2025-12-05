What’s even more impressive is that we achieved 4.4 miles per kWh over the duration of the 90-minute drive. While it’s not a groundbreaking figure, the car was pushed relatively hard. If that sort of efficiency can be maintained, a real-world range of almost 230 miles seems more than possible.

One area where VW has come in for a lot of criticism in recent years is with its interiors. The quality of the materials used inside many of the brand’s early electric cars was questionable, with hard plastics dominating in a bid to cut costs, but thankfully that all seems in the past and the ID. Cross is a great example of this renewed focus on a classy cabin feel.

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Our test car was indicative of a high-spec Style model that we’ll get in the UK, and the trim felt soft to the touch and well-built. Some lower-quality materials were naturally present farther down the cabin, but were mostly out of sight and won’t be an issue for the majority of people.

The retro theme on the 10-inch driver display and 13-inch infotainment screen are a delight. Anyone who grew up in the 1980s will love them. Designed to look like the instruments from a facelifted Mk1 Golf, the screens have a whole host of quirky features, including a fantastic animation of a cassette tape playing when you’re listening to songs. It looks surprisingly realistic.

Of course, the presence of physical buttons is a big talking point, but this is arguably where the ID. Cross lets itself down. While the buttons are there to control the climate and media, a lot still has to be done through the touchscreen. There are no shortcuts to the driving modes, for instance, and you have to drill down through two menus before you can switch between the economy and sport driving modes, or whatever else takes your fancy. Without any paddles behind the steering wheel, exactly the same applies if you want to change the levels of brake energy recuperation. It all seems a bit counterproductive.

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