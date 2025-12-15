New Volkswagen ID. Polo prototype review: electric supermini shows VW at its best

Verdict

This early taste is a sign that Volkswagen could be back to its best. The new Volkswagen ID. Polo – even as a pre-production prototype – feels like a very high-quality item. Solid, well connected, comfortable and even quite engaging to drive, the ability to build all of this into a well priced package is something we all hoped for; the surprising bit is how much of VW’s innate ‘character’ has come through.

It’s quite a bizarre experience in this job to walk into a room full of engineers, designers plus prototypes and there not be an ounce of arrogance in the room. But standing amongst the creators of Volkswagen’s all-new ID. Polo, the sense is instead one of cautious optimism.

Volkswagen knows it under-delivered on its electric cars the first time around. The initial ID models such as the ID.3 and ID.4 fell short of the quality, driving dynamics and reliability expected from a brand like VW, and that’s before we take into account its half-baked approach to tech and ergonomics. It’s not just that the strategy wasn’t quite right, but the execution wasn’t great either.

This is all about to change, though. Next year’s ID. Polo is the first of a new era for VW, says its makers, driven from a new CEO and a realistic view of who its customers are and how they interact with their cars. In 2025, there are no second chances, so how does it stack up?

How does the new ID. Polo look?

Straight away the new ID. Polo proudly displays a sense of confidence that the ID.3 could never muster. Sitting solidly on a wide stance and 19-inch wheels, it comes with a shape that undeniably says Volkswagen. We’ve still got a few months to wait to see the ID. Polo in its final form, but through the chaotic camouflage, elements such as smooth and full surfaces and clever lighting are clear. This is a Polo, but seen through a futuristic lens.