Verdict

As the first car to bring the Aion brand to the UK, the V really needs to impress - especially considering the rapidly growing market that it’s aiming for. We really like the amount of kit you get as standard and while the Premium Pack is fun, its use-case for families seems limited. The EV numbers from the Aion V are in the right ballpark and it’ll drive well enough for most people, although the screen-orientated approach and poor safety assist spoils the experience somewhat. Yet the aftersales support from Aion should garner plenty of confidence.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Looking to make in-roads into the UK car market, Chinese firm Aion is bringing over the V - which will target the hugely competitive family electric SUV segment.

Before we dive into the V, let's first take a look at Aion, because this is a name that’ll be new to most people. Aion is the electrified sub-brand of GAC – or Guangzhou Automobile Company – which is the fifth-largest car manufacturer in China. Here in the UK, Aion will be established as part of a joint venture with Saudi-owned autos company Jameel Motors – the people distributing the Farizon SV electric van. They will do the same for the Aion V out of 15 sites by the end of June, and 25 by the end of the year.