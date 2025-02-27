About the Farizon SV

You may not have heard of Farizon yet, but the firm specialises in zero-emissions vans, trucks and buses, and is already a sizeable operation in China, where it has a 20 per cent share of the market. It’s owned by Geely, the automotive giant that produced 3.3 million vehicles in 2024, of which the best part of a million were hybrid or electric models.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The name is pronounced ‘Far·rai·zn’, as a short form of ‘Far Horizon’, and if you want to buy an SV van, there’s another new name to get to grips with, because the Farizon brand has been launched in the UK by Jameel Motors. That’s a Saudi-based family firm that began importing Toyota to the Middle East in the fifties, and now has a presence in 30 countries across six continents.

Farizon’s electric van may be all-new to the UK, but it was launched a year ago in China where it’s known as the SuperVan. That name can’t be used over here - van enthusiasts will know about the line of high-performance Ford Transits bearing the Supervan moniker - so it’s just the SV here. Orders are open now for deliveries starting in the second quarter of 2025, and the entry price of £45,000 (plus VAT) for the smallest L1, H1 variant puts the SV head-to-head with its key rival, the Ford E-Transit Custom. The full SV range will comprise of three vehicle lengths (L1, L2 and L3) and three body heights (H1, H2 and H3), with the biggest L3, H3 variant priced at £56,000 (plus VAT). The line-up launches with 67kWh and 83kWh LFP battery options offering a WLTP range of up to 247 miles, while the L3, H3 van will be available with a 106kWh NMC battery. There’s a 228bhp electric motor driving the front wheels, and there are three drive modes - eco, comfort and sport - plus three levels of regenerative braking, which are all selectable by the driver.

Unlike the E-Transit Custom, the SV is a ‘ground-up’ EV design, and has some unique features as a result. These include so-called ‘drive-by-wire’ control for the brakes and steering. The latter has never previously been homologated for road use on a van in the UK, and could potentially be a big deal for anyone with an intrinsic distrust of electronic systems. However, as you’d expect, dual-redundancy systems have been designed to provide an effective failsafe for the steering function should anything go wrong.