Kia has revealed an updated 2027 version of its PV5 electric van, finally launching the long-awaited seven-seat version alongside and a new range-topping ‘Elite’ trim level. Pricing for the seven-seat variant will start at £36,995; this is £2,300 more than the five-seat version, but it does not include the UK Government’s £1,500 Electric Car Grant, so we suspect that gap will reduce to just £800 if the seven-seater qualifies for it.

Seven-seat PV5 models are available exclusively with a 71.2kWh battery pack and a heat pump included as standard. Kia says they should achieve “more than 241 miles” on a charge. Exact specifications have yet to be announced on the seven-seaters, but aside from a little extra weight, they won’t stray far from the existing five-seat model which is capable of up to 256 miles.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Charging capabilities are identical between the models, too, with 150kW DC fast charging capable of topping the battery up from 10 to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes. That battery feeds power to a single 161bhp electric motor on the front axle and all PV5s are capable of vehicle-to-load functionality.

All PV5 passenger models also pick up some small changes for the 2027 model year, including a new flat antenna that’ll keep the overall height to under 1.9m – handy for multi-story car parks – and a redesigned armrest that’s now height adjustable.

There’s also a new top-spec Elite trim available on both five and seven-seat models that adds more features. Highlights include electric sliding doors, dual-tone faux-leather across all three rows, plus ventilation on the front two seats. The impressive infotainment software is generally the same, but it now includes an upgraded camera system with Surround View, side parking sensors and standard premium paint.

Model year 2027 changes will also apply to the PV5 Cargo van variants, which cost from £27,355 plus VAT. These models are now fitted with a three-seat bench as standard, although a two-seat option is still available as a no-cost option. When fitted, it picks up the same adjustable-height armrest, and integrates adjustable lumbar support, plus a new composite bulkhead.

If you’re in the market for a funky new electric family workhorse, why not check out the Auto Express Buy A Car service now for all the latest deals.