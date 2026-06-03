Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Kia PV5 gets long-awaited 7-seat version for under £37k

The seven-seat Kia PV5 boosts family-friendly range alongside some neat range-wide upgrades

By:Jordan Katsianis
3 Jun 2026
Kia PV5 7-seater - front 3/4

Kia has revealed an updated 2027 version of its PV5 electric van, finally launching the long-awaited seven-seat version alongside and a new range-topping ‘Elite’ trim level. Pricing for the seven-seat variant will start at £36,995; this is £2,300 more than the five-seat version, but it does not include the UK Government’s £1,500 Electric Car Grant, so we suspect that gap will reduce to just £800 if the seven-seater qualifies for it. 

Seven-seat PV5 models are available exclusively with a 71.2kWh battery pack and a heat pump included as standard. Kia says they should achieve “more than 241 miles” on a charge. Exact specifications have yet to be announced on the seven-seaters, but aside from a little extra weight, they won’t stray far from the existing five-seat model which is capable of up to 256 miles. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Charging capabilities are identical between the models, too, with 150kW DC fast charging capable of topping the battery up from 10 to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes. That battery feeds power to a single 161bhp electric motor on the front axle and all PV5s are capable of vehicle-to-load functionality. 

All PV5 passenger models also pick up some small changes for the 2027 model year, including a new flat antenna that’ll keep the overall height to under 1.9m – handy for multi-story car parks – and a redesigned armrest that’s now height adjustable. 

There’s also a new top-spec Elite trim available on both five and seven-seat models that adds more features. Highlights include electric sliding doors, dual-tone faux-leather across all three rows, plus ventilation on the front two seats. The impressive infotainment software is generally the same, but it now includes an upgraded camera system with Surround View, side parking sensors and standard premium paint. 

Kia PV5 7-seater - interior

Model year 2027 changes will also apply to the PV5 Cargo van variants, which cost from £27,355 plus VAT. These models are now fitted with a three-seat bench as standard, although a two-seat option is still available as a no-cost option. When fitted, it picks up the same adjustable-height armrest, and integrates adjustable lumbar support, plus a new composite bulkhead. 

If you’re in the market for a funky new electric family workhorse, why not check out the Auto Express Buy A Car service now for all the latest deals. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Kia PV5 WAV Side Entry could be the coolest Motability car ever
Kia PV5 WAV - front

New Kia PV5 WAV Side Entry could be the coolest Motability car ever

The PV5 WAV Side Entry gets a manual side-access ramp capable of supporting up to 300kg
News
14 May 2026
Kia PV5 Passenger is a surprising sales sensation
Kia PV5 - front cornering left

Kia PV5 Passenger is a surprising sales sensation

New PV5 people carrier is proving more popular than expected in less versatile form
News
5 May 2026
Kia PV5 gets bigger, bolder… and chillier
Kia PV5 tipper

Kia PV5 gets bigger, bolder… and chillier

New additions open up more possibilities for the striking electric van, with a tipper and clever five-seater on the way
News
21 Apr 2026
Best electric vans 2026
Best electric vans - header image, March 2026

Best electric vans 2026

We reveal the best electric vans to buy or lease in the UK right now
Best cars & vans
26 Mar 2026

Most Popular

New Ford Escort XR3i Tolman Edition brings the 80s hot hatch up to date
Ford Escort XR3i Tolman Edition - front static

New Ford Escort XR3i Tolman Edition brings the 80s hot hatch up to date

British-based restomod specialist Tolman has revealed its ‘new’ Ford Escort XR3i
News
1 Jun 2026
New Jaecoo 9 flagship SUV coming to the UK to target the Range Rover
Chery Fullwin T11 - front

New Jaecoo 9 flagship SUV coming to the UK to target the Range Rover

The new six-seat Jaecoo 9 SUV will be based on the Chery Fulwin T11, and it's coming to the UK
News
28 May 2026
Skoda Elroq vs Toyota C-HR+: can our Car of the Year fend off its Japanese rival?
Toyota C-HR+ vs Skoda Elroq - front 3/4

Skoda Elroq vs Toyota C-HR+: can our Car of the Year fend off its Japanese rival?

Japanese brand’s all-new electric C-HR+ goes up against our reigning Car of the Year, the Skoda Elroq
Car group tests
30 May 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content