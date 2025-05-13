New Kia PV5 WAV Side Entry could be the coolest Motability car ever
The PV5 WAV Side Entry gets a manual side-access ramp capable of supporting up to 300kg
The Kia PV5 MPV has been a hit since it arrived in the UK in late 2025, and now Kia is looking to further expand its appeal with the release of a new accessible variant for wheelchair users. The PV5 WAV Side Entry will join the previously announced PV5 WAV Rear Entry model, featuring a side-loading ramp and a specially developed wheelchair-anchoring system.
Set to make its debut at the Motability Scheme Live exhibition in Birmingham, the new model’s stand-out feature is the side ramp, which is 74cm wide and can support up to 300kg. It’s also illuminated to aid loading in the dark and boasts a maximum incline of 13.1 degrees, dropping 11 degrees when deployed from a 150mm kerb.
The builder of this official conversion, GM Coachwork, has removed the middle row of seats, meaning that if no wheelchair is present, the PV5 WAV can seat five people in a 2-0-3 configuration. Roll a wheelchair inside, attach it to the reinforced floor using the supplied straps and the WAV can still carry one passenger in the rearmost row thanks to the split-folding seats.
As with the standard Kia PV5 Passenger, customers will be able to choose from two powertrains. Entry-level 51.5kWh models develop around 120bhp and are capable of up to 175 miles on a single charge. Top-spec models get a larger 71.2kWh battery that’s enough for up to 243 miles and a beefier 161bhp output. Both can be charged from 10-80 per cent in half an hour thanks to DC rapid charging.
The Side Entry WAV will also be sold alongside three versions of the Rear Entry WAV which, as their name suggests, all feature a wheelchair ramp extending from the rear tailgate. One of these models even enables wheelchair users themselves to take the wheel without needing to transfer thanks to removable front seats and extendable pedals.
Exact pricing remains unconfirmed for all PV5 WAV models, but we do know that Advance Payments for Motability customers will likely start at under £10,000 when orders open later this year. That’s at least £4,000 less than the cheapest Vauxhall Vivaro Electric WAV. Initial specs suggest the WAV models will be based on the PV5 Passenger Plus specification, which includes a large 12.9-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and a reversing camera.
“With the continued growth of the sector projected to clash with the planned phasing out of ICE vehicles that would usually be converted into WAVs, the introduction of eWAV options is of vital importance,” the company says.
If you’re looking for a spacious SUV or MPV, but don’t quite need a WAV, the Auto Express Buy a Car service has great deals regardless of whether you’re looking to buy or lease. Our Sell My Car service can help you get the most amount of cash towards your next set of wheels, too.