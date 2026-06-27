Car Deal of the Day: Super spacious Kia PV5 is just £350 a month

Exceptionally roomy five-seater

Decent 256-mile range

Only £353.46 per month

The most affordable electric cars are typically superminis and small SUVs with very little in the way of carrying capacity. Today’s Deal of the Day, on the other hand, is one of the most practical electric cars around – and it’s available for just over £350 per month through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

This leasing offer comes courtesy of VehicleFlex and gets you behind the wheel of the Kia PV5 Passenger for only £353.46 per month over four years. This includes 5,000 miles per year and comes after a £4,540.32 initial payment, totalling a reasonable £21,152.94 across the entire lease period.

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Admittedly, that 5,000-mile limit and initial outlay won’t suit everyone. However, you can bump up the annual mileage to 8,000 and decrease the initial payment to just six months up front (£2,739.17) and the PV5 will still only set you back £406.73 per month, or £21,855.48 in total.

Not only does this make this lease deal just as cheap as buying the PV5 outright, then selling – a PCP will likely cost you a chunk more, due to interest payments – but it also means it is more affordable than other comparably practical EVs, such as the Volkswagen ID. Buzz. VW’s offering, for example, will set you back an extra £200 per month or more on a comparable 48-month, 8,000-mile arrangement.

The car in question is the PV5 Passenger Long Range Essential model, which comes with the larger of the two battery configurations and all the necessities in terms of equipment. Kia says it’ll do 256 miles on a single charge, and it comes equipped with a large central touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, climate control, front-and-rear parking sensors and a reversing camera.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Kia PV5 leasing offers from leading providers on our Kia PV5 page.

Check out the Kia PV5 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…