Car Deal of the Day: posh MG IM6 for £275 a month is mighty good value

Well equipped; four-wheel steering

388 miles; 350kW max DC charging

Only £275.39 a month

MG’s new IM models are intended to take the storied British brand upmarket, and in the case of the IM6, put it head to head with more premium electric SUVs such as the Tesla Model Y. But with the Auto Express Buy A Car service, it’s a premium you don’t have to pay handsomely for.

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Lease Car UK is currently offering the IM6 for a mere £275.39 a month on a two-year deal, after an initial 12-month payment of £3,652.68.

You could pocket around £500 by going for the nine-month initial payment option, which only sees the monthly outlay rising to £308.40. In terms of mileage, our featured deal is set at a default 5,000 a year, but raising this to 8,000 will cost around £25 extra a month.

With this offer, you'll be taking the keys to the Long Range model, which is the pick of the range in our opinion. It has 401bhp compared to the Performance model’s bonkers 742bhp output, and manages 388 miles from the 100kWh battery – that’s around 70 more than the spicier version. It’s a better everyday package, we think.