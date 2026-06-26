Car Deal of the Day: posh MG IM6 for £275 a month is mighty good value
The IM6 shows MG really can do premium, and is an effective alternative to the Tesla Model Y. It’s our Deal of the Day for 26 June.
- Well equipped; four-wheel steering
- 388 miles; 350kW max DC charging
- Only £275.39 a month
MG’s new IM models are intended to take the storied British brand upmarket, and in the case of the IM6, put it head to head with more premium electric SUVs such as the Tesla Model Y. But with the Auto Express Buy A Car service, it’s a premium you don’t have to pay handsomely for.
Lease Car UK is currently offering the IM6 for a mere £275.39 a month on a two-year deal, after an initial 12-month payment of £3,652.68.
You could pocket around £500 by going for the nine-month initial payment option, which only sees the monthly outlay rising to £308.40. In terms of mileage, our featured deal is set at a default 5,000 a year, but raising this to 8,000 will cost around £25 extra a month.
With this offer, you'll be taking the keys to the Long Range model, which is the pick of the range in our opinion. It has 401bhp compared to the Performance model’s bonkers 742bhp output, and manages 388 miles from the 100kWh battery – that’s around 70 more than the spicier version. It’s a better everyday package, we think.
Charging the IM6 is similarly punchy, too. It gets a maximum DC charging speed of 350kW, giving around 240 miles in as little as 17 minutes, making it one of the fastest to top up on the market.
The MG IM6 is more of a cruiser than an engaging, B-road blaster, but there’s nothing wrong with that. Ride comfort is on the supple side, and four-wheel steering makes the car pretty agile – there's even a clever ‘Crab’ mode that really needs to be seen to be believed.
MG only offers one level of specification, and it’s packed with luxuries. As standard, the IM6 gets a 26.3-inch screen plus a 10.5-inch touchscreen, a 20-speaker sound system, heated and ventilated front seats with electric adjustment and driver massage, heated rear seats and much, much more.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top MG IM6 leasing offers from leading providers on our MG IM6 page.
Check out the MG IM6 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…
Deals on MG IM6 rivals
Tesla Model Y
Hyundai Ioniq 5
Ford Capri