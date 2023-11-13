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Car Deal of the Day: Embrace the heatwave with a drop-top Mazda MX-5 for £222 a month

Two-seat sports cars don’t come any better than the Mazda MX-5, especially at this price. It’s our Deal of the Day for 24 June

By:Shane Wilkinson
24 Jun 2026
Mazda MX-5 - front cornering
  • Zesty 1.5-litre engine
  • Finely tuned handling
  • Only £222.48 a month

What better way to embrace the current heatwave than by getting yourself a two-seat sports car? Better still, the world's best-selling roadster, the Mazda MX-5, for a balmy £222.48 a month? 

Prices for this stupendous sports car have melted in recent weeks to offer outrageous value for money. This deal, available right now on the Auto Express Buy A Car service, comes from Car Leasing Online, and requires a very modest £2,969.76 as a 12-month initial payment to get it under way. It's a four-year deal with an annual mileage cap of 5,000 a year. 

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Tweaking the terms still represents great value, too; switching to a nine-month initial payment will see you saving a cool £500 straight away, with the monthly outlay only rising to £234.40. 

In fact, if you're a high-miler, going for the nine-month initial payment option might be the better way because then adjusting the annual mileage cap to 8,000 will only cost you 73 pence more a month. 

The MX-5 in this deal is for the entry-level car with the 1.5-litre engine. But this is no bother, because Mazda doesn't make a bad MX-5. 

Prime-Line trim includes all the basics plus a few luxuries, such as 16-inch black alloys, electrically adjustable heated door mirrors, and an 8.8-inch screen with sat-nav and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The 1.5-litre engine is a real gem, too. It may only have 132bhp but it loves to rev, and coupled with a wonderfully precise six-speed manual gearbox and sharp chassis, the car is an absolute joy to drive.        

Mazda MX-5 - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Mazda MX-5 leasing offers from leading providers on our Mazda MX-5 page.

Check out the Mazda MX-5 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Latest Mazda deals

Mazda Mx-5

Mazda Mx-5

New in-stock Mazda Mx-5Cash £25,105Avg. savings £3,500
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New in-stock Mazda 3Cash £22,050Avg. savings £3,250
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Mazda Cx-30

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Shane Wilkinson senior content editor auto express
Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

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