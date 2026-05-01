I have no home charger, so that means our Renault 4 spends quite a lot of time at public chargers – and as a result, so do I. When I’m feeling stressed, the 30-40 minutes can be frustrating, but on the whole, it’s not a massive problem. In fact, it can be great if we’re able to use the time to our advantage.

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For example, we knew we had to charge up ahead of a recent trip, so we stopped at a Sainsbury’s to use the Smartcharge fast chargers. And while we added 125 miles to the range at a cost of £20.88, we were able to grab some shopping, plus the added bonus of an on-site Starbucks coffee shop meant I could grab a treat: an Iced Caramel Macchiato for the journey.

We rarely use slow chargers these days, but the following day we went for a walk at a local beauty spot, so thought we would put the Renault on charge to see how many miles we could add. It was a good reminder that if you have the time to spare, it’s a cheaper option; we were able to add 58 miles at a cost of £8.30 in around an hour and 40 minutes.

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