Dacia Duster and Bigster hybrids get a hefty price cut

The Dacia Duster and its larger sibling, the Dacia Bigster, just got even better value. Full-hybrid versions of Dacia’s top-selling SUVs have received £1,750 and £1,475 price cuts respectively, making them amongst the cheapest hybrid SUVs you can buy.

The Dacia Duster 155 hybrid now starts from just £23,345 for the Expression model. This is much more generously equipped than entry-level Dacias of the past, coming with 17-inch alloy wheels (no plastic hub caps), a 10.1-inch touchscreen complete with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, air-conditioning and cruise control.

Full-hybrid Journey (£25,045) and Expression (£25,845) models also benefit from the £1,750 price cut, with the latter adding extras such as larger 18-inch wheels, heated seats, posher upholstery, rugged roof bars and copper accents. The load-lugging Dacia Duster Cargo is also available in hybrid form for £22,495 plus VAT and swaps the rear seats for a 1,149-litre loading area and a 430kg payload.

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Those after more space but still a second row of seats can opt for the Bigster – one of the mid-sized SUVs commended at the 2026 Auto Express Awards. Now available from £26,715 in 155 hybrid Expression form thanks to the new £1,475 discount, this boosts boot space from 430 litres to 612 litres. The more lavishly-equipped Journey and Extreme will set you back £28,265 and £28,515 respectively.

Regardless of whether you choose the Duster or Bigster there are great deals available on the Auto Express Buy A Car service; buyers can save an average of £934 and £1,031 for each model respectively.

The 1.8-litre full-hybrid 155 powertrain replaced the old 1.6-litre unit which was offered on the latest Duster when it was first launched. It produces 153bhp and will get both SUVs from 0-62mph in less than 10 seconds. Dacia says it will also return more than 60mpg; something we can attest to because Auto Express’s creative director, Darren Wilson, is currently running a hybrid Bigster and returning around 59mpg.

This news comes just after Dacia announced new hybrid-powered 4x4 versions of both the Duster and Bigster. These cost roughly £1,000 more and are offered in Journey and Extreme trims on the Bigster and just the top-spec Extreme spec on the smaller Duster.

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