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Car Deal of the Day: Volvo XC60 Black Edition offers mean looks for mighty value

Family-favourite Volvo XC60 is looking like tremendous value for money right now. It’s our Deal of the Day for 31 July.

By:George Armitage
31 Jul 2026
Volvo XC60 - front cornering
  • High-spec Plus Black Edition
  • Smooth mild-hybrid petrol power
  • Only £417.25 a month

Plenty of eyes are on the brand-new all-electric Volvo EX60 at the moment, but the svelte XC60 is still hoovering up sales – and it’s easy to see why with deals like this one.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, AA Lease is offering the posh Swedish SUV for a super-low £417.25 a month – the cheapest we've ever seen. Moreover, it’s for the mean-looking Plus Black Edition, which has class and attitude in spades. 

To get this three-year deal up and running, a 12-month initial payment is needed, which comes to £5,007. That’s a not unreasonable sum of money for a premium high-rider like the XC60, but you can tweak the terms if you’d rather pay less up front.

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Switching to a nine-month initial payment comes in at nearly £1,000 less, with the monthly price only rising to £447.89. Mileage, meanwhile, is set at a default 5,000, but most would rather have the flexibility of 8,000, and that can be sorted for under £30 extra a month.

As the name implies, the Plus Black Edition has lashings of black trim – there’s no exterior chrome whatsoever. This deal gets you metallic Onyx Black paintwork, along with black-painted 21-inch alloys. 

The spec list also includes an excellent Harman Kardon sound system, ambient lighting, a heated steering wheel and windscreen and a large 12.3-inch touchscreen with Google built-in. 

Under the bonnet is one of Volvo’s super-smooth 2.0-litre mild-hybrid four-cylinder petrol engines. With 247bhp and 350Nm of torque it’s a punchy engine, but also refined and frugal – Volvo claims just under 40mpg.

Volvo XC60 - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volvo XC60 leasing offers from leading providers on our Volvo XC60 page.

Deals on Volvo XC60 rivals

Audi Q5

Audi Q5

New Audi Q5From £554 ppm**
Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Alfa Romeo Stelvio

New Alfa Romeo StelvioFrom £758 ppm**
Mazda Cx-60

Mazda Cx-60

New Mazda Cx-60From £365 ppm**

Check out the Volvo XC60 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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