Car Deal of the Day: Plug into the MG4 Urban for just £205 a month
Spacious, efficient and excellent value, the MG4 Urban is our Deal of the Day for 28 July.
- Good equipment levels; enormous interior space
- 201-mile range
- Only £205.40 a month
If the idea of switching to an electric car for the very first time seems daunting, then take a look at the MG4 Urban.
This electric hatchback offers great efficiency and strong kit levels in a package that’s easy to get along with. The fact that you can get one for just a few pounds over £200 a month is the icing on the cake.
Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Jurni Leasing is offering the little MG for just £205.40 a month on a four-year term with a 12-month initial payment of £2,774.80. Mileage, meanwhile, is capped at 5,000 a year.
If you want to pay less upfront or have a higher mileage limit, you can tweak the deal to suit your requirements. Switching to a nine-month initial payment comes in at £2,257.60 with the monthly outlay rising to just £216.40, while bumping up the annual mileage limit to 8,000 costs around £7 extra a month regardless of which initial payment you choose.
The Urban is actually a larger offering than the existing, Auto Express New Car Award-winning MG4 EV, and has nothing in common apart from the name. It's also a lot more affordable.
This deal gets you the Comfort Standard Range model, which sees a claimed 201 miles of range from its 41.9kWh battery pack. It's mated to a 147bhp electric motor, which serves up a 0-62mph sprint time of 9.6 seconds.
With this spec, the MG4 Urban gets 16-inch alloy wheels, a 12.8-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a reversing camera. This deal also throws in free metallic paint.
The interior is on the plasticky side, but it's all well screwed together and the design is modern and attractive. There are physical controls for certain functions too, and there's loads of room in the back for lankier passengers. Speaking of room, the boot capacity is enormous for a car of this size – at 577 litres, it dwarfs the MG4 EV's 388-litre offering.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top MG4 Urban leasing offers from leading providers on our MG4 Urban page.
Deals on MG4 Urban rivals
Check out the MG4 Urban deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…