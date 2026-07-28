Car Deal of the Day: Plug into the MG4 Urban for just £205 a month

Good equipment levels; enormous interior space

201-mile range

Only £205.40 a month

If the idea of switching to an electric car for the very first time seems daunting, then take a look at the MG4 Urban.

This electric hatchback offers great efficiency and strong kit levels in a package that’s easy to get along with. The fact that you can get one for just a few pounds over £200 a month is the icing on the cake.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Jurni Leasing is offering the little MG for just £205.40 a month on a four-year term with a 12-month initial payment of £2,774.80. Mileage, meanwhile, is capped at 5,000 a year.

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If you want to pay less upfront or have a higher mileage limit, you can tweak the deal to suit your requirements. Switching to a nine-month initial payment comes in at £2,257.60 with the monthly outlay rising to just £216.40, while bumping up the annual mileage limit to 8,000 costs around £7 extra a month regardless of which initial payment you choose.

The Urban is actually a larger offering than the existing, Auto Express New Car Award-winning MG4 EV, and has nothing in common apart from the name. It's also a lot more affordable.