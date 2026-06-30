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Awards

New Car Awards 2026: the winners

All the winners and highly commended cars at the 2026 Auto Express New Car Awards.

By:Phil McNamara
30 Jun 2026
New Car Awards 2026 header30

Welcome to the Auto Express New Car Awards, the definitive verdicts on the best new cars of every type on sale today. 12 months of extensive testing by our expert road testers over thousands of miles went into choosing the winners in 26 separate categories. If you’re buying a new car in the UK today, these are the models we recommend, the ones you should not ignore. 

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Auto Express’s New Car Awards are a very big deal. I’m one of British motoring journalism’s older guard, and the NCAs (as we call them) started in 1993, five years before I got into this game.

Despite my venerable years, I’m the Auto Express new boy, having joined last year. That enables me to have a fairly objective, semi-outsider status on the NCAs, having enviously monitored them from my old title. There we had a very inconsistent attitude towards awards and eventually gave up on them.

Not Auto Express. It’s made some absolutely brilliant calls for its Car of the Year, such as the ground-breaking 2001 MINI – amusingly overlooked by Europe’s Car of the Year jury in favour of Peugeot’s 307. Insert rolling-on-the-floor-laughing emoji here. 

Or how about this for a purple patch? 2010 Skoda Yeti – a brilliant compact SUV that was way ahead of its time; 2011 Range Rover Evoque – the style icon went up like a firework and ‘inspired’ (ahem) the Jaecoo 7. And crowning Tesla’s Model 3 in 2019 – when Elon Musk was palatable – captured the significance of that electric vehicle.

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Will this year’s Car of the Year stand the test of time? History will judge. But it’s a choice that is utterly in keeping with Auto Express’ role as the champion of Britain’s everyday car buyers. 

What I love about this brand is its unerring consumer focus: that’s why we alone do proper product testing, week in, week out. Why we run the Driver Power survey, this year collating how more than 100,000 owners feel about their cars to arm you with essential buying advice. And why we toil to put together the NCAs.

You, dear readers, are a passionate, knowledgeable and discerning lot. And this year’s Car of the Year has been designed and engineered by your kindred spirits. Our champ is a brilliant all-rounder that beat off the challenge of 20 other award-winning cars to become an utterly deserving Car of the Year. 

So what are you waiting for? Check out the 2026 New Car Award winners below…

See all the winners...

Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2026 New Car Awards...

Nissan Leaf - Auto Express Car of the Year30

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2026 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2026: the winners

New Car Awards 2026: introductionCoupe of the Year 2026: BMW 2 Series
Car of the Year 2026: Nissan LeafConvertible of the Year 2026: Mazda MX-5
City Car of the Year 2026: Kia PicantoPerformance Car of the Year 2026: Porsche 911
Supermini of the Year 2026: Cupra RavalAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2026: Nissan Leaf
Family Car of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 PassengerPremium Electric Car of the Year 2026: BMW iX3
Estate Car of the Year 2026: Skoda Superb EstateAffordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: MG HS
Small Company Car of the Year 2026: Nissan LeafPremium Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: Audi A5
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2026: Mercedes CLAPick-up of the Year 2026: Ford Ranger
Large Company Car of the Year 2026: Audi A6 e-tronElectric Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo
Small SUV of the Year 2026: Renault 4Small Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda ElroqMid-size Van of the Year 2026: Ford Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda KodiaqLarge Van of the Year 2026: Renault Master
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Audi Q3Driver Power Award 2026: Tesla Model 3
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2026: BMW iX3Driver Power Manufacturer Award 2026: Mercedes
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Range Rover SportPrevious winners
Hot Hatch of the Year 2026: Volkswagen Golf GTI 

Great leasing deals on our award winners

Nissan Leaf

Nissan Leaf

New in-stock Nissan LeafCash £30,530Avg. savings £5,503
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KIA Picanto

KIA Picanto

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Cupra Raval

Cupra Raval

New in-stock Cupra RavalCash £23,785Avg. savings £1,048
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Skoda Superb

Skoda Superb

New in-stock Skoda SuperbCash £28,772Avg. savings £9,678
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Mercedes-Benz CLA

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Audi A6

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Renault 4

Renault 4

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Skoda Elroq

Skoda Elroq

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Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq

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Audi Q3

Audi Q3

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BMW iX3

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Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

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BMW 2 Series

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Mazda Mx-5

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Porsche 911

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MG Motor UK HS

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Audi A5

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Tesla Model 3

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Phil McNamara Editor at large Auto Express
Phil McNamara

Phil is Auto Express’ editor-at-large: he keeps close to car companies, finding out about new cars and researching the stories that matter to readers. He’s reported on cars for more than 25 years as editor of Car, Autocar’s news editor and he’s written for Car Design News and T3. 

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