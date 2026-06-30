Performance Car of the Year 2026: Porsche 911
The Porsche 911 is the 2026 Auto Express Performance Car of the Year, with the Ferrari Amalfi and Hyundai Ioniq 6 N commended
The Porsche 911 has seen plenty of controversy over the years, but one thing has never changed: it’s the model all sports-car makers want to emulate. Every single edition feels special and drives like a dream, yet is pliant enough to be used every single day. It really is the do-it-all sports car, whichever variant you opt for.
The base Carrera now costs more than £100,000, but it’s difficult to comprehend why you’d ever need more poise or performance. With 389bhp running through the rear wheels, it’ll do 0-62mph in less than four seconds when fitted with the desirable Sport Chrono Package, and hit more than 180mph flat out. There’s no manual option in this version anymore; if you want to change gears the old-fashioned way, you’ll need to step up to the lighter (but slower) Carrera T.
Move through the range and you unlock additional bodystyles – there’s a Coupé, Cabriolet or Targa – more power and an extra driven axle, plus driver-focused features including rear-wheel steering and, in the GTS’s case, an innovative new T-Hybrid system. At the time of writing there were more than 20 distinct variants available via Porsche UK’s customer website, giving the car broader scope than most family SUVs.
While this level of choice might not last much longer (Porsche’s boss says the brand might need to scale back), for now there’s a 911 for everyone. It is, without question, the finest performance car on sale today.
Check out the best deals out there on a used Porsche 911 through our Buy A Car service now...
Our choice
- Porsche 911 Carrera (£105,200)
Every 911 is a joy to drive, yet each appeals to a different type of buyer. The base Carrera is a brilliant all-rounder, though, making it hard to recommend spending significantly more. If you want a manual, your only options are the Carrera T or much pricier GT3.
Commended
Plenty of front-engined V8 Ferraris have missed the mark over the years, but this recent effort is arguably its best yet. The Amalfi’s duality of purpose is what sets it apart from rivals, transforming from sharp-footed sports car to luxury GT at the flick of a switch. The ‘baby Ferrari’ is more than worthy of the prancing horse on its nose.
Not that long ago, the mere suggestion of an electric car entering our Performance Car of the Year category would have sparked riot among petrolheads. Yet the deeply engaging Ioniq 6 N proves there’s a future for fast, fun, four-door sports saloons, as well as performance cars in general. Need more space? The Ioniq 5 N hatch is another top pick.
See all the winners...
Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2026 New Car Awards...
You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2026 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…