Performance Car of the Year 2026: Porsche 911

The Porsche 911 has seen plenty of controversy over the years, but one thing has never changed: it’s the model all sports-car makers want to emulate. Every single edition feels special and drives like a dream, yet is pliant enough to be used every single day. It really is the do-it-all sports car, whichever variant you opt for.

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The base Carrera now costs more than £100,000, but it’s difficult to comprehend why you’d ever need more poise or performance. With 389bhp running through the rear wheels, it’ll do 0-62mph in less than four seconds when fitted with the desirable Sport Chrono Package, and hit more than 180mph flat out. There’s no manual option in this version anymore; if you want to change gears the old-fashioned way, you’ll need to step up to the lighter (but slower) Carrera T.

Move through the range and you unlock additional bodystyles – there’s a Coupé, Cabriolet or Targa – more power and an extra driven axle, plus driver-focused features including rear-wheel steering and, in the GTS’s case, an innovative new T-Hybrid system. At the time of writing there were more than 20 distinct variants available via Porsche UK’s customer website, giving the car broader scope than most family SUVs.