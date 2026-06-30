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Awards

Performance Car of the Year 2026: Porsche 911

The Porsche 911 is the 2026 Auto Express Performance Car of the Year, with the Ferrari Amalfi and Hyundai Ioniq 6 N commended

By:Richard Ingram
30 Jun 2026
Porsche 911 - Performance Car of the Year

The Porsche 911 has seen plenty of controversy over the years, but one thing has never changed: it’s the model all sports-car makers want to emulate. Every single edition feels special and drives like a dream, yet is pliant enough to be used every single day. It really is the do-it-all sports car, whichever variant you opt for.

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The base Carrera now costs more than £100,000, but it’s difficult to comprehend why you’d ever need more poise or performance. With 389bhp running through the rear wheels, it’ll do 0-62mph in less than four seconds when fitted with the desirable Sport Chrono Package, and hit more than 180mph flat out. There’s no manual option in this version anymore; if you want to change gears the old-fashioned way, you’ll need to step up to the lighter (but slower) Carrera T.

Move through the range and you unlock additional bodystyles – there’s a Coupé, Cabriolet or Targa – more power and an extra driven axle, plus driver-focused features including rear-wheel steering and, in the GTS’s case, an innovative new T-Hybrid system. At the time of writing there were more than 20 distinct variants available via Porsche UK’s customer website, giving the car broader scope than most family SUVs.

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While this level of choice might not last much longer (Porsche’s boss says the brand might need to scale back), for now there’s a 911 for everyone. It is, without question, the finest performance car on sale today.

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Check out the best deals out there on a used Porsche 911 through our Buy A Car service now...

Our choice

Every 911 is a joy to drive, yet each appeals to a different type of buyer. The base Carrera is a brilliant all-rounder, though, making it hard to recommend spending significantly more. If you want a manual, your only options are the Carrera T or much pricier GT3.

Commended

Ferrari Amalfi

Plenty of front-engined V8 Ferraris have missed the mark over the years, but this recent effort is arguably its best yet. The Amalfi’s duality of purpose is what sets it apart from rivals, transforming from sharp-footed sports car to luxury GT at the flick of a switch. The ‘baby Ferrari’ is more than worthy of the prancing horse on its nose.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N

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Not that long ago, the mere suggestion of an electric car entering our Performance Car of the Year category would have sparked riot among petrolheads. Yet the deeply engaging Ioniq 6 N proves there’s a future for fast, fun, four-door sports saloons, as well as performance cars in general. Need more space? The Ioniq 5 N hatch is another top pick.

See all the winners...

Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2026 New Car Awards...

New Car Awards 2026 header30

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2026 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2026: the winners

New Car Awards 2026: introductionCoupe of the Year 2026: BMW 2 Series
Car of the Year 2026: Nissan LeafConvertible of the Year 2026: Mazda MX-5
City Car of the Year 2026: Kia PicantoPerformance Car of the Year 2026: Porsche 911
Supermini of the Year 2026: Cupra RavalAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2026: Nissan Leaf
Family Car of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 PassengerPremium Electric Car of the Year 2026: BMW iX3
Estate Car of the Year 2026: Skoda Superb EstateAffordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: MG HS
Small Company Car of the Year 2026: Nissan LeafPremium Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: Audi A5
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2026: Mercedes CLAPick-up of the Year 2026: Ford Ranger
Large Company Car of the Year 2026: Audi A6 e-tronElectric Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo
Small SUV of the Year 2026: Renault 4Small Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda ElroqMid-size Van of the Year 2026: Ford Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda KodiaqLarge Van of the Year 2026: Renault Master
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Audi Q3Driver Power Award 2026: Tesla Model 3
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2026: BMW iX3Driver Power Manufacturer Award 2026: Mercedes
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Range Rover SportPrevious winners
Hot Hatch of the Year 2026: Volkswagen Golf GTI 
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Richard Ingram deputy editor Auto Express
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

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