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Awards

Convertible of the Year 2026: Mazda MX-5

The Mazda MX-5 is the 2026 Auto Express Convertible of the Year, with the Aston Martin Vanquish Volante and MINI Convertible commended

By:Alastair Crooks
30 Jun 2026
Mazda MX-5 - Convertible of the Year

It seems a long time ago, but the Mazda MX-5 used to have plenty of competition in the affordable lightweight roadster category, but rivals have dwindled and it’s now your only option.

It’s not the only contender if you just simply want a convertible, but it’s the one to pick. Sure, starting from just over £28,000 means the MX-5 is more expensive than it used to be, and this fourth-generation ‘ND’ version is over a decade old. But it’s still an absolute sensation to drive.

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A kerbweight of a tonne, rear-wheel drive and a naturally aspirated engine have been part of the MX-5’s formula since its inception. And the current model has been honed to a point where even if all of its rivals such as the BMW Z4, Toyota MR2 and Honda S2000 made some miraculous comeback, they’d have a tough time matching the amount of fun you can have in the Mazda.

In 2024 the 181bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder version with the six-speed manual got a new limited-slip differential, strut brace and revised dampers, while all models received a recalibrated steering rack to improve feel. As a result, the Mazda has now won this category three years on the trot.

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Not only is the MX-5 wonderful to drive, but it’s easy to live with. It’s not the most spacious, and on long journeys the lack of refinement might grate a little, but the upgraded infotainment and the kit in higher-spec models gives the MX-5 a more grown-up personality. The lightweight focus also means the Mazda is great on fuel – when you’re not throwing it down your favourite B-road.

Configure your perfect Mazda MX-5 through our Buy A Car service now. Alternatively, check out the best deals out there on a new Mazda MX-5 from stock or top prices on used Mazda MX-5 models...

Our choice

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Yes, it’s unquestionably a lot of money for an MX-5, but it’s simply the best one Mazda has made. Instead of the 132bhp 1.5-litre four-cylinder motor, you get the 181bhp unit with the diff, tweaked suspension, Recaro sport seats and much cooler wheels.

Commended

Aston Martin Vanquish Volante

It might sound clichéd but dropping the roof in the Aston so you can experience that twin-turbocharged 5.2-litre V12 really elevates the driving experience of this big British grand tourer. With 824bhp on tap, it’s ludicrously fast in a straight line and handles very well indeed.

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MINI Convertible

The soft-top MINI starts at around the same price as the MX-5, has two more seats and gets a much more modern interior, but despite offering a typically excellent front-driven chassis, it’s just not quite as exciting as the Mazda, even in 228bhp John Cooper Works form.

See all the winners...

Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2026 New Car Awards...

New Car Awards 2026 header30

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2026 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2026: the winners

New Car Awards 2026: introductionCoupe of the Year 2026: BMW 2 Series
Car of the Year 2026: Nissan LeafConvertible of the Year 2026: Mazda MX-5
City Car of the Year 2026: Kia PicantoPerformance Car of the Year 2026: Porsche 911
Supermini of the Year 2026: Cupra RavalAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2026: Nissan Leaf
Family Car of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 PassengerPremium Electric Car of the Year 2026: BMW iX3
Estate Car of the Year 2026: Skoda Superb EstateAffordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: MG HS
Small Company Car of the Year 2026: Nissan LeafPremium Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: Audi A5
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2026: Mercedes CLAPick-up of the Year 2026: Ford Ranger
Large Company Car of the Year 2026: Audi A6 e-tronElectric Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo
Small SUV of the Year 2026: Renault 4Small Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda ElroqMid-size Van of the Year 2026: Ford Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda KodiaqLarge Van of the Year 2026: Renault Master
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Audi Q3Driver Power Award 2026: Tesla Model 3
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2026: BMW iX3Driver Power Manufacturer Award 2026: Mercedes
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Range Rover SportPrevious winners
Hot Hatch of the Year 2026: Volkswagen Golf GTI 
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Alastair Crooks, Staff writer Auto Express
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

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