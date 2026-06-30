Convertible of the Year 2026: Mazda MX-5
The Mazda MX-5 is the 2026 Auto Express Convertible of the Year, with the Aston Martin Vanquish Volante and MINI Convertible commended
It seems a long time ago, but the Mazda MX-5 used to have plenty of competition in the affordable lightweight roadster category, but rivals have dwindled and it’s now your only option.
It’s not the only contender if you just simply want a convertible, but it’s the one to pick. Sure, starting from just over £28,000 means the MX-5 is more expensive than it used to be, and this fourth-generation ‘ND’ version is over a decade old. But it’s still an absolute sensation to drive.
A kerbweight of a tonne, rear-wheel drive and a naturally aspirated engine have been part of the MX-5’s formula since its inception. And the current model has been honed to a point where even if all of its rivals such as the BMW Z4, Toyota MR2 and Honda S2000 made some miraculous comeback, they’d have a tough time matching the amount of fun you can have in the Mazda.
In 2024 the 181bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder version with the six-speed manual got a new limited-slip differential, strut brace and revised dampers, while all models received a recalibrated steering rack to improve feel. As a result, the Mazda has now won this category three years on the trot.
Not only is the MX-5 wonderful to drive, but it’s easy to live with. It’s not the most spacious, and on long journeys the lack of refinement might grate a little, but the upgraded infotainment and the kit in higher-spec models gives the MX-5 a more grown-up personality. The lightweight focus also means the Mazda is great on fuel – when you’re not throwing it down your favourite B-road.
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Our choice
- Mazda MX-5 Homura (£36,035)
Yes, it’s unquestionably a lot of money for an MX-5, but it’s simply the best one Mazda has made. Instead of the 132bhp 1.5-litre four-cylinder motor, you get the 181bhp unit with the diff, tweaked suspension, Recaro sport seats and much cooler wheels.
Commended
Aston Martin Vanquish Volante
It might sound clichéd but dropping the roof in the Aston so you can experience that twin-turbocharged 5.2-litre V12 really elevates the driving experience of this big British grand tourer. With 824bhp on tap, it’s ludicrously fast in a straight line and handles very well indeed.
MINI Convertible
The soft-top MINI starts at around the same price as the MX-5, has two more seats and gets a much more modern interior, but despite offering a typically excellent front-driven chassis, it’s just not quite as exciting as the Mazda, even in 228bhp John Cooper Works form.
See all the winners...
Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2026 New Car Awards...
You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2026 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…