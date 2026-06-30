Convertible of the Year 2026: Mazda MX-5

It seems a long time ago, but the Mazda MX-5 used to have plenty of competition in the affordable lightweight roadster category, but rivals have dwindled and it’s now your only option.

It’s not the only contender if you just simply want a convertible, but it’s the one to pick. Sure, starting from just over £28,000 means the MX-5 is more expensive than it used to be, and this fourth-generation ‘ND’ version is over a decade old. But it’s still an absolute sensation to drive.

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A kerbweight of a tonne, rear-wheel drive and a naturally aspirated engine have been part of the MX-5’s formula since its inception. And the current model has been honed to a point where even if all of its rivals such as the BMW Z4, Toyota MR2 and Honda S2000 made some miraculous comeback, they’d have a tough time matching the amount of fun you can have in the Mazda.

In 2024 the 181bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder version with the six-speed manual got a new limited-slip differential, strut brace and revised dampers, while all models received a recalibrated steering rack to improve feel. As a result, the Mazda has now won this category three years on the trot.