Best JDM cars: Japan’s greatest performance car legends

Of course, it also had the measure of them on the rally stages, which is where the Impreza really made its name. Thanks to the exploits of Richard Burns, Carlos Sainz, Piero Liatti, Didier Auriol, but most significantly 1995 World Rally Champion Colin McRae, the Impreza became synonymous with stage success, and the road and rally versions dragged each other up to higher and higher levels of performance. There’s arguably no more distinctive exhaust note than an early Impreza’s turbo boxer burble either.

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI

Like the Impreza the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution became a legend on the rally stages, and was actually more successful overall thanks to the four straight WRC titles between 1996 and 1999 of Finn, Tommi Mäkinen. Mäkinen took those titles in a different Evolution of the Lancer each year, but it was the last of these, the Evolution VI of 1999, that best represents the breed.

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That’s not just because it was the final development of 1996’s big update in the lineage, the Evolution IV, but because as a road car it was also sharpest to drive. Improvements developed in competition really did help the road car (and in turn, homologation of the road car ensured the Group A machine remained legal), which was blisteringly fast and hilariously agile and involving. The ultimate variant, the Tommi Mäkinen Edition (even sharper still) has since become hugely collectable.

Mazda RX-7 (Mk1)

For pure performance, the third-generation Mazda RX-7 launched in 1991 is always the go-to - a car that Mazda poured all of its knowledge into, from rotary engine developments that also helped the company to Japan’s first ever outright win at the Le Mans 24 Hours, to a chassis not just lighter and smaller than that of its predecessor but also all its contemporary rivals.

But the original RX-7 deserves just as much attention. For a start, it was vastly more successful, selling nearly half a million units between 1978 and 1985. Most were in the US, where its starting price undercut almost anything you’d consider a rival, and where its thirst for fuel wasn’t such a big deal in a land of V8s. It also set the template for Mazda sports cars to follow, with great balance and direct steering, and an emphasis on low weight to improve both handling and performance. Contrary to popular belief, it was even reliable, something Mazda proved in racing, from the British Saloon Car Championship to the Spa 24 Hours; it won both in the early 1980s.

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