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New Range Rover Sport facelift spied with huge exhaust pipes

One of our favourite luxury SUVs will pick up new styling and tech

By:Jordan Katsianis
22 Jul 2026
New Range Rover Sport facelift - front cornering 5

The Range Rover Sport is being readied for a mid-life update in the coming months. Little is known about the scale of the changes, but these new prototypes we’ve spied do reveal some new elements relating to the car’s styling and powertrains. 

Up front, we can see this new Range Rover Sport will feature a revised bumper with slightly reshaped intakes and a new mesh pattern. Look closely and you’ll see the same slimline LED foglights, but the high-mounted plate of the prototype will return to the existing position on the lower bumper. 

However, there could be more changes that we can’t see, including new headlights that should align this new model with the forthcoming Range Rover GT, and a slightly reformed grille surround. If you can’t wait for this new Range Rover Sport, or the new GT, check out the Auto Express Buy a Car service now for all the latest Range Rover Sport deals

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The only other confirmed visual change is the huge trapezoidal rear exhaust pipes, which will sit in a new, lower rear bumper. However, look closely at the rear lights and you’ll notice they’re illuminated in different places to the existing model, suggesting that while they’ll share the same overall shape as the current model’s, they should reveal a fresh rear lighting signature. 

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Yet it’s what we can’t see that should pack more fundamental changes. With a whole new generation of Range Rover GT coming, we suspect this Range Rover Sport and the next full-sized Range Rover will both feature its new digital interfaces, even if they’re displayed on the existing curved touch screen display. Other trim and specification changes are also expected, but the new Sport won’t adopt the new GT’s small high-mounted information display.  

New Range Rover Sport facelift - rear5

Changes to emissions regulations coming in 2027 also mean the engine range will need to be tweaked, so we expect that high-spec models will feature BMW’s V8 engine, which is to be modified in the same vein as the unit in Land Rover’s 2027 model year Defender.

We don’t have specific timing for the new Range Rover Sport yet, but expect it to arrive some time in 2027. However, there’s still a question mark over which powertrains this facelifted car will be available with at launch, and things are made more complicated by the fact that we’re only months away from the launch of Land Rover’s all-electric variant. Whether Land Rover can align the new powertrain’s timing with the mid-cycle update of the ICE variant remains an open question. Either way, we won’t be waiting long to see this critical model’s new look. 

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Jordan Katsianis
News editor

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

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