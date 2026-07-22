New Range Rover Sport facelift spied with huge exhaust pipes

The Range Rover Sport is being readied for a mid-life update in the coming months. Little is known about the scale of the changes, but these new prototypes we’ve spied do reveal some new elements relating to the car’s styling and powertrains.

Up front, we can see this new Range Rover Sport will feature a revised bumper with slightly reshaped intakes and a new mesh pattern. Look closely and you’ll see the same slimline LED foglights, but the high-mounted plate of the prototype will return to the existing position on the lower bumper.

However, there could be more changes that we can’t see, including new headlights that should align this new model with the forthcoming Range Rover GT, and a slightly reformed grille surround. If you can’t wait for this new Range Rover Sport, or the new GT, check out the Auto Express Buy a Car service now for all the latest Range Rover Sport deals.

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The only other confirmed visual change is the huge trapezoidal rear exhaust pipes, which will sit in a new, lower rear bumper. However, look closely at the rear lights and you’ll notice they’re illuminated in different places to the existing model, suggesting that while they’ll share the same overall shape as the current model’s, they should reveal a fresh rear lighting signature.