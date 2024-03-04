This is the Range Rover GT, an all-new, large electric 4x4 that will add an unprecedentedly sporty fifth model to the luxury brand’s portfolio when it hits the market in 2027.

The GT name sums up the car’s positioning: this is a long, spacious but sleek grand tourer that will sit above the 4.8m-long Range Rover Velar in the line-up. JLR has released one profile shot of a camouflaged car in a semi-anechoic chamber, a soundproofed room designed to identify squeaks and rattles to optimise on-board tranquility – crucial for an electric car. By picturing the car in such surroundings, Range Rover is making a very clear statement about the refinement expectations of its new model.

What’s behind its radical design?

The ‘fastback’ silhouette is a dramatic development of Range Rover’s two-box SUV form, with looks that telegraph this is the brand’s most dynamic model ever. The sharply angled windscreen flows into a roofline that sweeps downwards just after the rear wheel’s centre cap, creating a much more slanted rear screen than the Velar’s, and a rounded rump. It looks likely this is the lowest model in the brand’s history, and a 736kg battery pack between the wheels will drop the centre of gravity further to help stick the GT to the road.

The silhouette is all about creating visual drama and aerodynamic efficiency, with the tapered rear end maximising electric range. And the ratio between the slitty, trapezoidal glasshouse and the deep expanse of sheet metal gives a pronounced coupe-SUV look. Big wheels and horizontal light signatures are trademark Range Rover design features.

What’s the Range Rover GT’s cabin like?

JLR has also revealed the car’s cockpit – and Auto Express sat in a camouflaged test car yesterday to experience it. The cockpit pictured is the flagship of three interior combinations, with a duotone palette mixing shades from the single-tone dark and lighter grey alternatives.