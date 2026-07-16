Verdict

An electric powertrain fundamentally suits the nature of the Range Rover Sport, giving it a new sense of serenity, speed and composure. We loved our first taste, but wonder whether there’s enough capability in the car’s projected range to be as versatile as its owners expect. Until we know for certain how far it’ll go and how quickly it’ll charge, the Range Rover Sport Electric remains an unknown quantity.

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‘This is not an electric Range Rover, it’s a Range Rover that happens to be electric.’ We’re emphatically told this during a short presentation by MD Martin Limpert ahead of our first drive of the new Range Rover Sport Electric.

While we’ve known for some time this project was on the cards, after a lengthy delay this is our first chance to get a taste of it, as well as officially confirm for the first time that the Range Rover Sport Electric will be launched alongside.

There’s no camouflage on the pre-production test cars we’re driving, and this is by design because the new Range Rover Sport Electric looks almost identical to existing ICE-powered models. The only changes are a new design of 22-inch wheel, a marginally more closed-in upper grille and some tweaks to the lower rear bumper; there’s little sense this is anything new.