When BMW coined the term Sports Activity Vehicle at the launch of the original BMW X5 in 1999, it suggested that this was a car that could do just about anything. It had to drive like a sports saloon, be as practical as an estate car, plus have the rugged capability of an off-roader – and what a success this template has proven. Now, this all-new fifth generation will add one more feather to the X5’s cap thanks to its powertrain diversity, with diesel, plug-in hybrid or fully-electric options all offered for the first time – and a hydrogen fuel-cell variant coming in 2028.

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Strictly speaking, there’s actually five powertrain options available, as overseas models will also have a pure petrol option. In the UK, we’ll be limited to three powertrains at launch, each promising class-leading figures in terms of performance and efficiency. There’s a high-performance plug-in hybrid M Performance model available from the off, and a full-house M model should be along in time. But it’s the bread-and-butter models which will have the biggest impact.

New BMW X5 powertrain options

Opening the range in the UK will be the in-line six-cylinder diesel. This will form the baseline of sales in Europe, but it is unlikely to make up the majority over the course of this generation, as the market continues its shift towards electrified powertrains.

Still, the new xDrive40d variant won’t be completely devoid of hybridisation, as it does feature a 48V mild-hybrid system that helps streamline the diesel engine’s operations and extend the start-top function. Fuel consumption is provisionally rated at 40.1mpg, and BMW has confirmed this variant will produce 308bhp and a chunky 670Nm of torque, powering all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. It’ll reach 62mph in just 6.1 seconds, so it’s quite substantially ahead of the new Audi Q7 TDI in terms of power and performance.