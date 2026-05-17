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Rolling through town in the Range Rover Sport hammers home its appeal. Its lofty driving position gives a brilliant view over obstacles, its opulent cabin feels hermetically sealed from the Bedford bustle and the meaty e-motor surges it into gaps in the traffic. The drivetrain's electric part offers the performance and eco chops to help protect the big SUV’s future: the Rangie managed more than 60 miles of zero-emissions motoring.

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However, that was edged out by the cheapest car on test, the £32.5k MG HS. And the long-distance EV champion backed this up with 46 miles to the gallon when voltless, earning it the final space from our four heats. But which of our finalists is the best plug-in hybrid SUV you can buy right now? That’s what we set out to decide…

Packaging: any battery compromises?

Unlike our other PHEV SUVs, the Range Rover Sport P460e demands zero compromise in the way it drives or how it’s packaged. At nearly five metres long and two metres wide, its sheer size means that fitting the plug-in powertrain within its dimensions is a piece of cake, so boot space is unchanged compared with the non-PHEV versions.

The Sport’s 38.2kWh battery is bigger than the one offered in base versions of the upcoming all-electric VW ID. Polo. But the pack adds 300kg to the Range Rover Sport’s kerbweight, admittedly only a small relative increase, but it still means its total weight hits a ludicrous 2.6 tonnes.

At the lighter end of the scale, the 1.8-tonne MG HS still gains a few pounds when compared with the petrol and hybrid versions (up by 275kg and 160kg respectively), but the drive battery in the PHEV sits under the passenger compartment floor, so just like the Range Rover Sport, boot space isn’t compromised. That’s more than can be said for the Volkswagen Tayron. The German car’s 1.5 e-Hybrid set-up houses the battery in the boot, so although the passenger compartment floor remains at a sensible height that doesn’t stick your knees in the air, there’s no space for the seven-seat layout that is one of the main reasons that the Tayron exists in the first place.