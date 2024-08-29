Skoda Kodiaq iV review: class-leading large SUV gets plug-in hybrid power

If losing those seats isn’t a major concern, then this five-seat Kodiaq benefits from a gigantic boot. Officially, there’s 910 litres to play with, and while the load area is quite high, the boot floor is almost perfectly square. As with any other Kodiaq, the front five seats are hugely spacious, too. The second row is on rails, and even when it slides into its furthest forward position, knee room is still roughly equivalent to that in a Volkswagen Golf. Put it all the way back, and the space is almost limo-like.

The front two occupants are well catered for, too. The new dashboard arrangement is largely similar to that of the latest Superb, which means there’s an intuitive 13-inch touchscreen display, neat physical controls on the steering wheel, and most importantly, Skoda’s ‘Smart Dials.’ This trio of physical climate controls are easy to use, and each has a secondary function (or four, in the case of the central dial), including adjusting the seat heaters, the audio volume and the drive modes.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The standard of finish inside is great, and with the ‘Cognac’ leather of our test car, it feels really quite luxurious. Storage is excellent too, with the first-generation’s double-glovebox arrangement carried over, and this version benefits from a pair of wireless smartphone chargers in the centre console.

Unlike many PHEVs, the Kodiaq can be plugged into a rapid charger thanks to its CCS port. It’ll top up at a reasonable 50kW, which we achieved on a public charger. However, at that particular station’s 79p per kilowatt hour rate, it added 45 miles of range for £8; at current petrol prices that’s the equivalent of refuelling a petrol car that’s managing only 35.6mpg. In other words, PHEVs only begin to make financial sense if owners can charge them at home on cheap electricity tariffs.

That electric-only range is a huge draw for company car users, though. The Kodiaq iV sits in the five per cent Benefit-in-Kind bracket, so even drivers subject to the higher income tax rate will be paying just £892 per year - a full £4,844 less than the 148bhp diesel model costs.

Prices for the PHEV start from £41,935 for SE trim, which is the one we’d go for because it’s so well equipped. The SE L costs £2,700 more but adds leather upholstery, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, matrix LED headlights, 19-inch wheels in place of 18-inch wheels and keyless entry.