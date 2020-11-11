Kia Sorento vs Skoda Kodiaq: which is the best used seven-seat SUV for families?

It’s more than two decades since the first modern seven-seat SUV was launched. Although 4x4s with three rows of seats first appeared as far back as the sixties, it wasn’t until Volvo released its original XC90 in 2002 that buyers could opt for a truly luxurious and dynamically capable, road-biased SUV. The XC90 was a runaway success for its maker, but it took quite a while for rivals to introduce their own take on the formula; SUVs with two rows of seats remained the norm for ages.

Nowadays, though, there are lots of seven-seat SUVs, and in 2020 we pitted the then-new Kia Sorento Mk4 against the more established Skoda Kodiaq. While the Kia was a hybrid, the Skoda had just a regular petrol engine; there was no hybrid option for the Kodiaq, and a diesel was offered only with mid-range trim for the Sorento.

Each car played the value card heavily, while both contenders were also good to drive and very practical, which is why they are now very tempting used buys.

Kia Sorento