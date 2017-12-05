Used Volvo XC90 (Mk1, 2002-2014) review

Do make sure you check out the used listings on our Find a Car service, so you can find out how much you’ll need to pay for a used Volvo XC90 Mk1 in your ideal spec and condition or you can value a specific model using our free car valuation tool.

Fuel economy and emissions

In comparison with some of the other large SUVs on sale at the same time, the Volvo XC90 Mk1’s fuel economy isn’t that impressive. Even the most efficient version (the 2.4-litre D5 diesel) could return up to 34.4mpg, and the 219g/km of CO2 emissions means this version is also pricey to tax.

Unsurprisingly, the petrol models have an even greater thirst for fuel. The 2.5-litre T5 models returned up to 25.2mpg and 269g/km of CO2, and the more powerful-still T6 petrol versions managing 23.9mpg and 289g/km. You’ll need very deep pockets to run models with the 4.4-litre V8 under the bonnet, as these versions are capable of 20.9mpg and emit 322g/km of CO2.

Running costs

The Volvo XC90 Mk1 will need to be serviced once every 12 months or 18,000 miles, whichever comes sooner. Being a premium product, servicing costs are a bit on the pricey side: Services alternate between minor and major, and will set you back £200 and £400 respectively, and the big service that needs to be done once every six years/108,000 will cost around £800.

The car’s coolant is checked at each service, and will only be replaced if necessary, but you will need to have the brake fluid change at every other service. Diesel and T6 petrol models also have a cambelt that needs replacing once every 10 years/108,000 miles, and this will be carried out as part of the previously mentioned big service. The rest of the Volvo XC90 Mk1’s engines are chain driven, so there’s no cambelt to replace on these models.

What do owners think?

The Volvo XC90 Mk1 is quite an old car now, so won’t be as mechanically dependable as a newer one. As a result, it’s important that you make sure you’re buying one in the best condition possible to reduce the chance of any big and expensive repair jobs being needed in the foreseeable future. Towards the end of its lifecycle, the Volvo XC90 Mk1 performed poorly in our Driver Power customer satisfaction surveys, with the biggest blemishes to its record being reliability, fuel economy and its dated design.

Reliability

The Volvo XC90 Mk1 is getting on a bit now – even the youngest examples are nearing eight years old at the time of writing – which means reliability is something you’ll need to be aware of. This is reflected in its most recent Driver Power owner survey results: in the 2015 edition, the XC90 Mk1 was ranked 185th for reliability. Therefore, you should buy a used first-generation XC90 with care – especially if you decide to go for an older or a higher mileage example.

How practical is it?

One of the most appealing aspects of the Volvo XC90 Mk1 is its practicality. The seven-seater layout means this large SUV is very versatile, and the Volvo’s boxy shape means adults won’t be rubbing their heads on the roof lining. Those proportions also help contribute to a spacious boot, but don’t expect to fit lots in the back when all seven seats are in use. Across the board, equipment levels are pretty decent, and the Volvo XC90 Mk1 has strong safety credentials for a car of this age.

Dimensions, cabin and boot space

As suggested by its size and seating capacity, the Volvo XC90 Mk1 is a pretty big car. At 4,800mm long, 1,900mm wide, and 1,790mm tall, the first-gen model isn’t that much smaller than the Mk2 model (4,933mm long/1,923mm wide/1,773mm tall).