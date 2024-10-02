Kia EV9 vs Volvo XC90: a large luxury SUV brawl

Wind the clock back almost 25 years, and Kia’s range-topping model in the UK was the Sedona MPV. In the present day, there’s still a seven-seater representing the upper end of the brand’s line-up, but the similarities end very abruptly there.

While even the most extravagant version of the Sedona cost about the same as a base-spec Ford Galaxy, the Kia EV9 has a more ambitious price point in its sights. Not only has a rather forgettable minivan shape been replaced with a striking SUV body, but with prices starting from £65,025 and climbing to £77,025, the EV9 is also the most expensive car that Kia has ever offered in the UK by some margin.

These figures pitch it against premium seven-seat SUVs such as the Audi Q7, Land Rover Discovery and Volvo XC90. But those models use ageing internal-combustion powerplants for the cash, while the Kia sports a fully electric powertrain.

To see if it’s worth such a lofty price, we’ve lined it up against the Volvo XC90. Despite it being with us since 2015, there’s still a huge amount to admire, but will the EV9 make the Volvo feel its age? Or will the Kia fail to deliver the premium feel buyers expect at this price?

Kia EV9

Model: Kia EV9 Air Price: £65,025 Powertrain: 1x e-motor, 99.8kWh battery, 200bhp 0-62mph: 9.4 seconds Efficiency (WLTP): 3.9 miles/kWh Official range: 349 miles Annual VED: £0

From the dinky Picanto that costs from £15,595 to the vast EV9, few manufacturers today can match the broad spread of vehicles that Kia currently offers buyers.