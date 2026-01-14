New Range Rover Evoque Hoxton gets edgy East London vibe

Range Rover is bolstering its model offering by launching a series of London-themed special editions, which it claims honours the capital’s “coveted neighbourhoods”. Leading the line-up are the Range Rover Evoque Hoxton and Range Rover Velar Belgravia; the Range Rover Sport Battersea and Range Rover Westminster will be revealed later.

The Evoque Hoxton Edition gets subtle badging inside and out, as well as a set of branded puddle lights. Land Rover claims the car is “an energetic celebration of fashion and modernity, enriched with unique accents inspired by the district”, with new 20-inch satin gold alloy wheels and a Platinum Atlas exterior styling pack.

The cabin is trimmed in leather with contrast stitching, complemented by a set of illuminated Hoxton Edition treadplates and black brushed aluminium trim. A choice of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains are offered, with prices from £47,755. The standard Range Rover Evoque, in all its guises, is available to buy and lease now via Auto Express.

Meanwhile, the Velar Belgravia Edition apparently combines “Range Rover heritage and unwavering attention to design detail to embody the character of this sought-after neighbourhood”. Again, there are plenty of Belgravia badges and matching puddle lights, plus 20-inch diamond-turned wheels, while inside there’s a similar set of leather seats, which Land Rover claims offers a “refined expression of artisanal expertise”.

As with the Evoque, the Velar Belgravia is offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engines, plus a 396bhp P400e plug-in hybrid motor. Prices start from £60,395 – the same as a Velar Dynamic SE with the D200 diesel.

Above the standard car is a Belgravia Edition Satin, limited to 400 models globally. These get a satin protection film for the paint, even larger 22-inch wheels and a Black Exterior styling pack. Prices for this more exclusive model haven’t been revealed.

In the spring, Land Rover will add two further London-themed special editions: the Range Rover Sport Battersea and Range Rover Westminster. So far, only a couple of teaser images have been issued – the first showing the interior trim of the Battersea car, while the second is a close-up of the full-fat Rangie’s contrasting side skirt with Westminster badging.

