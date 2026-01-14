Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Range Rover Evoque Hoxton gets edgy East London vibe

Evoque and Velar headline series of London-themed Range Rovers, with further models due soon

By:Richard Ingram
14 Jan 2026
Range Rover Evoque Hoxton - front12

Range Rover is bolstering its model offering by launching a series of London-themed special editions, which it claims honours the capital’s “coveted neighbourhoods”. Leading the line-up are the Range Rover Evoque Hoxton and Range Rover Velar Belgravia; the Range Rover Sport Battersea and Range Rover Westminster will be revealed later.

The Evoque Hoxton Edition gets subtle badging inside and out, as well as a set of branded puddle lights. Land Rover claims the car is “an energetic celebration of fashion and modernity, enriched with unique accents inspired by the district”, with new 20-inch satin gold alloy wheels and a Platinum Atlas exterior styling pack.

The cabin is trimmed in leather with contrast stitching, complemented by a set of illuminated Hoxton Edition treadplates and black brushed aluminium trim. A choice of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains are offered, with prices from £47,755. The standard Range Rover Evoque, in all its guises, is available to buy and lease now via Auto Express.

Range Rover Evoque Hoxton - dash12

Meanwhile, the Velar Belgravia Edition apparently combines “Range Rover heritage and unwavering attention to design detail to embody the character of this sought-after neighbourhood”. Again, there are plenty of Belgravia badges and matching puddle lights, plus 20-inch diamond-turned wheels, while inside there’s a similar set of leather seats, which Land Rover claims offers a “refined expression of artisanal expertise”.

As with the Evoque, the Velar Belgravia is offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engines, plus a 396bhp P400e plug-in hybrid motor. Prices start from £60,395 – the same as a Velar Dynamic SE with the D200 diesel.

Above the standard car is a Belgravia Edition Satin, limited to 400 models globally. These get a satin protection film for the paint, even larger 22-inch wheels and a Black Exterior styling pack. Prices for this more exclusive model haven’t been revealed.

In the spring, Land Rover will add two further London-themed special editions: the Range Rover Sport Battersea and Range Rover Westminster. So far, only a couple of teaser images have been issued – the first showing the interior trim of the Battersea car, while the second is a close-up of the full-fat Rangie’s contrasting side skirt with Westminster badging. 

Richard Ingram
