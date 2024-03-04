Range Rover is set to unveil a groundbreaking mid-size electric SUV in 2026, and our exclusive images preview how the electric baby Range Rover could look.

This Range Rover EV, not to be confused with the flagship Range Rover Electric which will come to market at a similar time, will introduce a fresh design language and new technology. It will also be underpinned by a brand-new vehicle architecture known as EMA (Electric Modular Architecture).

JLR is keeping its cards close to its chest when it comes to the details surrounding its mid-size Range Rover EV, but we know that it will be a similar size to the existing Range Rover Velar. As a result, rivals will include the likes of the new BMW iX3, Audi Q6 e-tron and Porsche Macan Electric.

Where will the new Range Rover EV be built?

The new Range Rover EV will be built on a revamped, hi-tech production line at the Halewood factory in Merseyside, which has been upgraded to specifically cope with the new EMA platform.