Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Land Rover Defender facelift brings styling changes and butch new Vertex variant

The perennial British off-roader has been tweaked for its 2027 model year

By:Jordan Katsianis
7 Jul 2026
Land Rover Defender Vertex - front18

Land Rover has revealed another set of updates for its much-loved Defender, expanding the range with a new high-spec Vertex variant, while bringing new colour and trim elements to the rest of the line-up. There have also been some tweaks to the engine range, and prices will start from £58,655, with the Vertex models priced from £92,635.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The key change for this 2027 model-year update is the addition of the new Vertex edition, which is available in all three bodystyles. It’s designed to sit alongside the X model at the top of the mainstream Land Rover Defender range, and brings with it the first significant set of visual updates we’ve seen on non-Octa models.

Changes include new front and rear bumpers, a larger grille, body-coloured panelling and sills, new foglights, a small rear spoiler and the option of a matte finish to the Patagonia White colour option. A set of diamond-cut 22-inch wheels are fitted as standard, but black and smaller 20-inch wheel options are also available.

Land Rover Defender Vertex - rear18

Inside, high-spec Windsor leather is available in black or caraway finishes, and there’s also the option of a tailored fabric if you want to go leather-free. Alongside these interior finishes is new composite fabric accent trim that looks similar to carbon fibre, lending a more technical, high-end feel. Additionally, Defender 110 models are now available in a new six-seat layout, with the middle row featuring two captains chairs that allow for a small gap between them.

Existing X-Design SE and HSE models are also available with an optional Extended Exterior Package, which also adopts these same tougher design elements. The Defender range is otherwise the same as before, kicking off with the entry-level Defender S and topped by the outrageous Octa. Hard-top models for commercial buyers are also available in 90 and 110 bodystyles, so too the top-spec 130 Outbound. 

There have also been some tweaks to the engine range, with Land Rover killing off the last of the 5.0-litre V8 models. In their place, a new P380 engine option has been introduced featuring the proven in-line six-cylinder engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system; power and torque are rated at 374bhp and 550Nm. The existing six-cylinder diesel remains in D250 and D350 forms, while the P400e plug-in hybrid is also retained. 

All models are available to order now, with deliveries starting in the Autumn.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
News editor

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Land Rover Defender Octa loses 93bhp, but it’s not all bad news
Land Rover Defender Octa MY27 - front

Land Rover Defender Octa loses 93bhp, but it’s not all bad news

New emissions regulations have hit the top-spec Land Rover Defender Octa
News
7 Jul 2026
Four new Land Rover Defender Classic V8s with wild colour-changing paint go to one customer
Classic Land Rover Defender V8 range

Four new Land Rover Defender Classic V8s with wild colour-changing paint go to one customer

You’re not likely to see these special Land Rover Defenders doing work around the farm anytime soon
News
23 Jun 2026
New Land Rover Defender Sport: baby SUV hedges bets with EV and hybrid power
New baby Land Rover Defender render - watermarked

New Land Rover Defender Sport: baby SUV hedges bets with EV and hybrid power

The new Land Rover Defender Sport will sit below the existing Defender in both size and price, and our exclusive image previews how it could look
News
17 Jun 2026
Best 7-seater cars to buy 2026
Best 7-seater cars - June 2026 update, header image

Best 7-seater cars to buy 2026

We pick the best seven-seater cars for family life across a wide range of price points
Best cars & vans
1 Jun 2026

Most Popular

New Polestar 2 on the way: More range, better tech and a saloon transformation
Polestar 2 - exclusive image

New Polestar 2 on the way: More range, better tech and a saloon transformation

The new Polestar 2 is set to morph into a sporty saloon, and our exclusive image previews how it could look
News
6 Jul 2026
The UK's first Chinese car UK brand casualty? Skywell is looking at the exit
Skywell BE11 - front cornering

The UK's first Chinese car UK brand casualty? Skywell is looking at the exit

Skywell sold a grand total of 31 cars in the UK last year and its importer, Innovation Automotive, has now shut down
News
6 Jul 2026
Future of Aston Martin: next generation sports car and SUV secrets revealed
Aston CEO Adrian Hallmark talking to Phil McNamara next to a Vanquish

Future of Aston Martin: next generation sports car and SUV secrets revealed

Exclusive details of the new Aston Martin generation: new platform, hybrid and electric power, on the road in three-to-four years
News
6 Jul 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content