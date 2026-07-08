Land Rover has revealed another set of updates for its much-loved Defender, expanding the range with a new high-spec Vertex variant, while bringing new colour and trim elements to the rest of the line-up. There have also been some tweaks to the engine range, and prices will start from £58,655, with the Vertex models priced from £92,635.

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The key change for this 2027 model-year update is the addition of the new Vertex edition, which is available in all three bodystyles. It’s designed to sit alongside the X model at the top of the mainstream Land Rover Defender range, and brings with it the first significant set of visual updates we’ve seen on non-Octa models.

Changes include new front and rear bumpers, a larger grille, body-coloured panelling and sills, new foglights, a small rear spoiler and the option of a matte finish to the Patagonia White colour option. A set of diamond-cut 22-inch wheels are fitted as standard, but black and smaller 20-inch wheel options are also available.

Inside, high-spec Windsor leather is available in black or caraway finishes, and there’s also the option of a tailored fabric if you want to go leather-free. Alongside these interior finishes is new composite fabric accent trim that looks similar to carbon fibre, lending a more technical, high-end feel. Additionally, Defender 110 models are now available in a new six-seat layout, with the middle row featuring two captains chairs that allow for a small gap between them.

Existing X-Design SE and HSE models are also available with an optional Extended Exterior Package, which also adopts these same tougher design elements. The Defender range is otherwise the same as before, kicking off with the entry-level Defender S and topped by the outrageous Octa. Hard-top models for commercial buyers are also available in 90 and 110 bodystyles, so too the top-spec 130 Outbound.

There have also been some tweaks to the engine range, with Land Rover killing off the last of the 5.0-litre V8 models. In their place, a new P380 engine option has been introduced featuring the proven in-line six-cylinder engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system; power and torque are rated at 374bhp and 550Nm. The existing six-cylinder diesel remains in D250 and D350 forms, while the P400e plug-in hybrid is also retained.

All models are available to order now, with deliveries starting in the Autumn.

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