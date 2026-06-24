The old Land Rover Defender came in plenty of different bodystyles and while it could be difficult to choose between them, that’s not an issue for one special client of Land Rover’s in-house customisation service, Land Rover Classic.

One person has commissioned no fewer than four Defender V8s. The owner’s new ‘family’ comprises a 90 Station Wagon, 90 Soft Top, 110 Station Wagon, and the newly introduced 110 Double Cab Pick-Up so all the bases really are covered.

While we don’t know who the client is, we can only assume they’re fans of the Joker or maybe the Incredible Hulk because all four come in a distinctive green and purple colourway. The paint is actually a colour-changing mix so from certain angles there are hints of gold, too.

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The paint finish, called ‘Spectral Green’, is also found on all of the Defenders’ 18-inch ‘Sawtooth’ diamond-cut wheels, along with the exterior badging and the central panel for the dashboard inside. Land Rover Classic says each of the four vehicles spent almost 400 hours receiving the colour change.

All four also get a contrasting white roof, a white ‘expedition cage’ and ‘Defender’ script on the bonnet, plus hand-painted pinstripes down the side. The interior features leather from Bridge of Weir in Scotland in shades of beige and brown with contrasting green stitching.