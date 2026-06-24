Four new Land Rover Defender Classic V8s with wild colour-changing paint go to one customer
You’re not likely to see these special Land Rover Defenders doing work around the farm anytime soon
The old Land Rover Defender came in plenty of different bodystyles and while it could be difficult to choose between them, that’s not an issue for one special client of Land Rover’s in-house customisation service, Land Rover Classic.
One person has commissioned no fewer than four Defender V8s. The owner’s new ‘family’ comprises a 90 Station Wagon, 90 Soft Top, 110 Station Wagon, and the newly introduced 110 Double Cab Pick-Up so all the bases really are covered.
While we don’t know who the client is, we can only assume they’re fans of the Joker or maybe the Incredible Hulk because all four come in a distinctive green and purple colourway. The paint is actually a colour-changing mix so from certain angles there are hints of gold, too.
The paint finish, called ‘Spectral Green’, is also found on all of the Defenders’ 18-inch ‘Sawtooth’ diamond-cut wheels, along with the exterior badging and the central panel for the dashboard inside. Land Rover Classic says each of the four vehicles spent almost 400 hours receiving the colour change.
All four also get a contrasting white roof, a white ‘expedition cage’ and ‘Defender’ script on the bonnet, plus hand-painted pinstripes down the side. The interior features leather from Bridge of Weir in Scotland in shades of beige and brown with contrasting green stitching.
As with every Classic Defender V8 the four commissioned Defenders are based on an original model built from 2012 to 2016 - the last period of classic Defender production. Each one comes with a five-litre V8 putting out 399bhp and 515Nm of torque, at least enough for a 0-62mph time of 6.1 seconds in the 110 model.
Dominic Elms, Director, Land Rover Classic, said of the new cars: “This spectacular Works Bespoke commission demonstrates the breadth of Land Rover Classic’s customisation capabilities – the result of a collaborative creative process that engages our clients with our in-house design, engineering and craftspeople to bring their vision to life.”
The price for the four bespoke Defenders hasn’t been revealed, but with the Classic Defender 110 we tested last year costing over £250,000, it’s possible the four-strong commission could’ve nudged the million-pound mark.
Along with these eye-catching Defenders and the introduction of a double-cab and 90 hard-top to its customisation programme, Land Rover Classic has also developed a new nine-inch touchscreen for its icon - bringing wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There’s also now an option for customers to add a DAB radio, graphic equaliser and reversing camera, too.
Looking for a current-generation Defender? We have a selection of 90, 110 and 130 bodystyles for you to choose from on the Auto Express Buy A Car service with prices kicking off from £30,000.