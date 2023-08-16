The long-awaited Land Rover Defender Sport won’t be all-electric after all. JLR has announced that models based on its new EMA platform, including the beloved Defender’s baby brother, will also be offered with hybrid power.

The British marque confirmed that the new model in the Land Rover Defender family, which we’re expecting will be called Defender Sport, and the new mid-size Range Rover SUV, are going to feature its first-ever full-hybrid powertrain. However, JLR hasn’t revealed any technical information about this new petrol-electric set-up, or whether it’ll be arriving at the same time or after the EV versions of the two hugely important SUVs.

However, JLR did commit to sharing more details about the dramatic new Velar-sized SUV later this year. This will be the first model based on the new EMA platform, and introduce a fresh design language for the luxury brand.

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The pair were originally going to be electric-only, but JLR explained the decision to add the option of hybrid power was in response to “demand for increased choice in global markets”, as well as provide better flexibility for its customers.

It’s also worth considering that the United States is the priority for JLR at the moment, and demand for EVs over there has cooled a lot. CEO P.B Balaji said: “Apart from accelerating our existing offerings, we are also exploring new high potential segments for our Defender brand, which will allow us to offer tailored luxury products and experiences for even more of our US clients.