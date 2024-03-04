This is the Range Rover GT, an unambiguous sign the iconic British brand is about to move into a new space with a striking low-slung electric four-door coupe. It’ll be the fifth model in Range Rover’s portfolio and go on sale in 2027 alongside the existing range, which will by then also include the all-electric Range Rover and Range Rover Sport.

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The GT name sums up the car’s positioning: this is a long, spacious and sleek grand tourer that will sit above the 4.8m-long Range Rover Velar in the line-up. After years of testing prototypes, JLR has finally shown off its new offering in more detail, revealing just how different this new model will really be to others in the Range Rover range.

One of the pictures shows the new car in a semi-anechoic chamber, a soundproofed room designed to identify squeaks and rattles to optimise on-board tranquility – crucial for an electric car. By picturing the car in such surroundings, Range Rover is making a very clear statement about the refinement expectations of its new model.

What’s behind its radical design?

The ‘fastback’ silhouette is a dramatic development of Range Rover’s two-box SUV form, with looks that telegraph this is the brand’s most dynamic model ever. The sharply angled windscreen flows into a roofline that sweeps downwards just after the rear wheel’s centre cap, creating a much more slanted rear screen than the Velar’s, and a rounded rump. It looks likely this is the lowest model in the brand’s history, and a 736kg battery pack between the wheels will drop the centre of gravity further to help stick the GT to the road.