To the untrained eye this may look like any ordinary Range Rover, but it is in fact the most luxurious, most advanced and most exclusive SUV to ever bear the hallowed name. This is the new Range Rover SV Ultra and it's been crafted to be nothing less than exquisite.

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New for the SV Ultra is its exclusive Titan Silver paint that’s supposed to create an almost liquid metal finish. This is thanks to a specialised formulation that includes real aluminium flakes and what Range Rover secretively describes as ‘advanced pigment technology’ that creates the mirror-like quality.

The lustrous paint is complemented by Satin Platinum Atlas and Silver Chrome accents, meanwhile the 23-inch alloy wheels are finished with Satin Platinum inserts and new Range Rover centre caps.

Inside, the SV Ultra features the British marque’s vegan-friendly material ‘Ultrafabrics’ in an exclusive Orchid White and Cinder Grey two-tonne colour scheme. There are intricate new laser-crafted mosaic patterns on the seats – a first for Range Rover.

Other highlights include a ceramic gear selector and rattan palm wood veneers on the powered door of the fridge, the electrically-deployable club table in the rear and elsewhere throughout the cabin. This wood finish uses a special patented technique to preserve the natural characteristics and has been finished in a brighter tone to give the SV Ultra’s interior a more contemporary atmosphere.

First-ever electrostatic sound system in a car

That all sounds very lovely, but the pièce de résistance is the stereo. It marks the first time electrostatic sound technology has ever featured in a car, “transforming the cabin into a concert hall” according to Land Rover.