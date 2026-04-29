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New Range Rover SV Ultra is the brand’s most luxurious, advanced and exclusive car ever

The new Range Rover SV Ultra is available by invitation only, but the new Westminster Edition is open to anyone… with at least £115k to spend

By:Ellis Hyde
28 Apr 2026
Range Rover SV Ultra - front24

To the untrained eye this may look like any ordinary Range Rover, but it is in fact the most luxurious, most advanced and most exclusive SUV to ever bear the hallowed name. This is the new Range Rover SV Ultra and it's been crafted to be nothing less than exquisite. 

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New for the SV Ultra is its exclusive Titan Silver paint that’s supposed to create an almost liquid metal finish. This is thanks to a specialised formulation that includes real aluminium flakes and what Range Rover secretively describes as ‘advanced pigment technology’ that creates the mirror-like quality.

The lustrous paint is complemented by Satin Platinum Atlas and Silver Chrome accents, meanwhile the 23-inch alloy wheels are finished with Satin Platinum inserts and new Range Rover centre caps.

Inside, the SV Ultra features the British marque’s vegan-friendly material ‘Ultrafabrics’ in an exclusive Orchid White and Cinder Grey two-tonne colour scheme. There are intricate new laser-crafted mosaic patterns on the seats – a first for Range Rover. 

Other highlights include a ceramic gear selector and rattan palm wood veneers on the powered door of the fridge, the electrically-deployable club table in the rear and elsewhere throughout the cabin. This wood finish uses a special patented technique to preserve the natural characteristics and has been finished in a brighter tone to give the SV Ultra’s interior a more contemporary atmosphere. 

First-ever electrostatic sound system in a car

Range Rover SV Ultra - dash24

That all sounds very lovely, but the pièce de résistance is the stereo. It marks the first time electrostatic sound technology has ever featured in a car, “transforming the cabin into a concert hall” according to Land Rover. 

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Rather than traditional speakers, the new SV Electrostatic Sound system uses 21 lightweight transducers that are designed to deliver high-fidelity sound, exceptional clarity and low distortion. Or as the manufacturer puts it, they ensure “every harmonious note and crisp detail puts the occupant in the heart of every performance, reproducing music faithfully as the artist intended”.

Generating the sound in each of these electrostatic speakers is an ultra-light membrane that’s just 1mm thick and responds up to 1,000 times faster than a traditional speaker to create an immersive, studio-quality audio experience. 

The 21 electrostatic speakers are integrated within redesigned headrests, seatbacks and existing speaker locations – including those in the headlining. They’re aided by the Range Rover’s five existing bass loudspeakers, plus ‘Body and Soul Seats’ that, with the help of AI, convert sound into physical vibrations, allowing occupants to quite literally feel the music they’re listening to.

The benefits go beyond clarity though. This new sound system requires up to 90 per cent less power and is 90 per cent lighter than the coil speaker system it replaces. Plus it uses no rare earth elements. Instead, it’s constructed from 100 per cent upcycled and recyclable materials. 

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The new Range Rover SV Ultra is available to order now with a choice of P550e plug-in hybrid and P540 V8 powertrains, and a fully-electric version is coming later this year. However, when we say available to order, it’s by invitation only. 

New Range Rover Westminster Edition

Range Rover Westminster Edition - black24

For those who aren’t on the British marque’s list of extra special clients, there's also a new Range Rover Westminster Edition which is on sale now and can be bought by anyone. So long as they have at least £114,630 to spend

The Westminster Edition is one of four special edition Range Rovers inspired by our nation’s capital, and is supposed to embody the SUV’s “legacy of exemplary leadership” and create a sense of “timeless elegance and heightened luxury”,  which all sounds very nice.

It has a specially curated palette of premium metallic paint finishes, exclusive badging and 22-inch diamond turned wheels, meanwhile the cabin features Natural Black Birch Veneer with a 10-line inlay – a subtle reference to 10 Downing Street, the seat of power in Westminster and Britain. 

Also onboard is a sliding panoramic roof and optional Meridian 3D audio. Then in terms of powertrains, there’s the D300 diesel, P380 petrol or P460e plug-in electric hybrid to choose from. 

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

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Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

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