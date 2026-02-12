The updated 2027 Range Rover has been spotted for the first time, suggesting the maker is gearing up to reveal a facelifted model in the not too distant future. However, with the long-awaited Electric version due this summer, it’s unlikely early EV buyers will be treated to this visual nip and tuck.

It’s difficult to make out specific changes due to the test mules’s extensive cladding, but it looks like the revised Range Rover will get an even smoother front end, possibly with new bumpers and updated headlights. The side of the car is completely covered, but we don’t expect any big changes here; it’ll maintain its characteristic floating roofline and decorative trim behind the front wheelarch. Land Rover will continue to offer standard and seven-seat long-wheelbase models.

To the rear, the lighting signature looks identical; the designers appear to have refrained from adding a full-width lightbar, keeping the darkened panel exclusively for the indicators – as seen on the current car. The wiper remains hidden by the roof spoiler, maintaining the car’s clean back end.

It’s inside where we expect the biggest changes to take place – although perhaps not via an extensive visual overhaul. The infotainment screens might grow in size, though it’s the software hidden within that’s likely to get the most significant update; cleaner tech, greater functionality and slicker menus should all feature. New material options and colour choices are all but guaranteed.

Under the metal we can assume Land Rover will look to refine the Range Rover’s running gear with small chassis and powertrain updates, continuing with its range of mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engines, plus a choice of big-battery plug-in hybrids.

But the elephant in the room is the impending Range Rover Electric, which is due to be revealed in full this summer. We’ve already seen the car – although specs remain under wraps – suggesting that it’ll precede the changes seen here. The timing of this facelift – likely next year, possibly early 2028 – means the EV will beat the revised car to market.

What’s unclear, therefore, is whether the Electric car will benefit from the same visual changes later down the line. One thing’s for certain – if you’re spending the best part of £200,000 on a luxury EV, you’re not going to want it to look like the old one.

