There were lots of other areas which could be improved, too, with near-bottom rankings for the user friendliness of the controls and a 49th place for overall value. The cost of running a Captur split respondents, with hybrid owners being impressed, but petrol drivers wanting better efficiency. The best placing was 29th for its safety features.

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48. MG4 Mk1 - 79.68%

Looking at the positives first, the MG4’s owners think there is a lot to love about their cars. Among the impressive top-10 placings, it came fifth overall for the powertrain, seventh for value and eighth for running costs. Drivers were also particularly impressed with the service and insurance prices. A mid-chart 25th position for driving pleasure is also notable compared with MG’s other models.

But the MG4 was dragged down the chart overall by a series of last places; the interior quality and styling were heavily criticised, as were the front-seat comfort, visibility, switchgear and connectivity, with the “irritating” safety tech being singled out.

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49. Kia Picanto Mk3 - 79.06%

The Kia Picanto might be one of the cheapest new cars you can buy, but that doesn’t mean owners lower their expectations – and it seems many are underwhelmed by the smallest Kia, saying it is “just basic A to B transport”. The little Kia didn’t rank in the top half of the chart in any category except a 23rd spot for fuel economy, with the next best placing a 28th for value.

The “underpowered and noisy” engine came in for particular criticism from owners and led to a 50th ranking for the sound and a 49th place for the powertrain overall. Perhaps unsurprisingly given the Picanto’s size, owners also placed it last for child-friendly features.

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50. MG ZS Mk2 - 78.54%

MG might be flying high in the sales charts, but the scores from owners prove the company still has work to do. The ZS came in 50th place for its safety features, running costs, powertrain and quality. Several owners said their ZS had needed repairs and that the noisy engine was less economical than they’d expected. The ride and handling and infotainment were only slightly better, both being ranked 49th. Surprisingly, the value score was a lowly 49th, too.

The MG’s best score was 16th for child-friendly features and 24th for rear-seat legroom, while there were mid-table rankings for the exterior trim quality and visibility.

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