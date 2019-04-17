Best cars to own: Driver Power 2026 results
The winners and losers in the UK's biggest automotive consumer survey. It’s the 2026 Driver Power results
Welcome to the 2026 Driver Power New Car Survey, the latest instalment of Auto Express’s annual deep dive into real-world car ownership from the people who know best: you!
This year marks a major milestone for the survey. Not only is it the 25th anniversary of the first Driver Power results being published, but more than 100,000 UK drivers have now taken part since its launch in 2001. Over the past quarter of a century, Driver Power has grown into the most respected and eagerly anticipated consumer report in the UK automotive industry, with its independence and accuracy trusted as a source of valuable information by car buyers – as well as being studied closely by manufacturers.
Survey participants rate their cars across 10 key ownership categories, covering everything from reliability and running costs to practicality, infotainment and driving dynamics. Each topic is further divided into a range of detailed sub-categories, or ‘attributes’, allowing owners to score specific aspects.
The rankings are based entirely on feedback from thousands of motorists like you, and we’d like to thank everyone who has taken the time to share their ownership experiences in the past 25 years.
Have your say on the next set of results and take the Driver Power survey today. It only takes 10 minutes, so click here now...
The top 50 best cars to own in the UK
Drivers have given their verdicts on the cars they own, and don't forget you can use Auto Express to check out our latest lease deals and savings on a new car, or browse new models available now from stock at our network of trusted dealers. We've also got tens of thousands of used cars for sale, and when you find your next car, don't forget you can sell your current one through Auto Express as well.
Below you’ll find the top 50 cars to own in the Driver Power 2026 New Car Survey.
1. Tesla Model 3 Mk1 - 88.55%
Tesla’s fiercely loyal owners certainly love their cars, giving the Model 3 scores high enough to secure nine category and sub-category wins in the survey.
The electric saloon is the only car to be rated 100 per cent in a category, with owners giving a perfect score for the drivetrain smoothness. The electric drive also meant they love the acceleration, awarding it a first place. This helped it rank in second place overall for driving pleasure.
Owners also told us they are impressed by the Tesla’s range, with the highest score of any electric car in the survey, although it only scored enough for 14th place for overall efficiency.
Even the ‘screen first’ policy, which puts most of the functions onto the touch display, doesn’t seem to worry owners who live with the car on a daily basis. Their scores for the balance between physical and digital switches put the Model 3 in third place for this category.
But the biggest improvement in the Model 3’s scores over previous years has been in its quality. The Tesla has previously been last in this category, but the 3 is now built well enough to achieve a fifth place, and third for reliability.
There is little room for improvement, owners say, but the Model 3’s worst scores are for the exterior styling with a 34th position, and the responsiveness of the brakes, at 31 in the chart.
Case study: Charlotte Fosbury living with a Tesla Model 3
The Tesla Model 3 made it onto the podium back in 2024, and it has returned for 2026, this time taking the overall crown as Britain’s best car to own. Our case study, Charlotte, is a district nurse in Somerset and drives her Model 3 for anything up to 200 miles in a single night.
Thankfully, Charlotte said she typically achieves around 270 miles on a charge and that “while I don’t have a charger at home, luckily there's a 50kW one about 150 yards away, so I plug into that when I get back”. The car’s potent electric motors helped it claim first place in the powertrain category. “The performance is one of the things I like the most,” Charlotte said. “I know that if I need to, I can get out of trouble easily.”
But Charlotte was mostly drawn to the saloon because of its hi-tech interior. “I’ve been driving electric for seven years, and when I saw it, it was love at first sight,” she said. The Tesla was second overall in the infotainment category, and Charlotte said the Model 3 is very intuitive and easy to use, thanks to the voice-command feature. “People say you always have to use the touchscreen, but you don't. Everything’s accessible through just telling the car what to do – it’s very much a natural interaction,” she pointed out.
Overall, the Tesla Model 3 scored highly all-round, making it a worthy winner for Driver Power 2026. It’s only Achilles’ heel is its exterior design, according to owners. But this doesn’t bother Charlotte, who told us: “It looks clean and sleek. It doesn’t look as if it’s got a load of extra bits strapped on, which a lot of other cars do.”
2. BMW 2 Series Mk2 - 88.19%
The BMW 2 Series has leapt up the chart from 10th in 2025 to take the runner-up spot this year – and it was just less than half of a per cent away from overtaking the winning car. Deeply impressive.
The German coupé’s strong scores from owners gave it seven category wins, with firsts in key areas including interior quality, driving pleasure and engine sound. BMW also seems to have nailed what drivers want from an infotainment system, given that it ranks first in this category, with further top spots for user-friendliness of the controls and the heating/air-con, plus runner-up places for the smartphone connectivity, sat-nav, audio system and the touchscreen operations.
The quality of the interior finish and materials is applauded, too, with a score of 89.95 per cent putting it just in front of the 5 Series. Even though it's a coupé, the visibility is considered good enough for a second place.
As a sportier car, owners expect the 2 Series to be good to drive, and they haven’t been disappointed. It is rated to have the third-best powertrain in the survey, with the ride and handling taking second place overall.
The 28th place for the provision of child-friendly features is no surprise in a car like the 2 Series, but owners also thought the exterior styling needs attention – it only scored enough to reach 33rd in the chart.
Case study: Kerry Stevens living with a BMW 2 Series Coupe
Kerry and her partner, Jo, were after a practical replacement for the Audi TT but got drawn in by the BMW 2 Series Coupé’s sporty looks. “It looked beautiful,” Kerry said. “It was sitting there in the perfect colour (Portimao Blue) and Jo turned to me and said, ‘I want that one’. We went and picked it up the next morning.”
Yet while Kerry and Jo are in the minority when it comes to the 2 Series’ appearance – it could only muster a middling 23rd-place finish in the exterior category – what everyone agrees on is how good the German coupé is to drive. “It handles really nicely, even in the ‘Normal’ drive mode,” Kerry explained. “And it’s a good, compact size as well – not massive, but not really small at the same time.”
In fact, for a sports car, Kerry is surprised with how comfortable the 2 Series is, which is only bolstered by the BMW’s premium-feeling interior. “The sports seats are good and supportive,” she commented.
Tech has long been a BMW strong point and it appears the 2 Series is no different; despite being a self-professed “technophobe”, the paramedic finds the infotainment system easy to use. “I also like the ambient lighting and how you can change the colour of the inside,” Kerry added.
3. Vauxhall Grandland Mk2 - 87.77%
The Grandland is no stranger to the Driver Power top 10, and even though it has slipped a place since last year, this is still a great result for Vauxhall.
Surprisingly for a car at this level of the chart, it can’t claim number-one spots in any category, but it does win several runner-up positions, which help push up the overall score. Owners think it looks good: it takes sixth place for the exterior styling. But the Grandland’s cabin is best loved by drivers both for its flexibility and child-friendly features, with second-place ratings for the practicality and the interior overall. The boot space is rated as the fourth best in the survey.
While the load area is big, owners told us the bills are kept small. The Grandland was placed second overall for running costs, with the low servicing prices singled out for particular praise. A sixth place for overall value suggests customers are happy with the purchase and leasing costs, too, while fuel consumption is a reasonable 12th. There is a concern for electric Grandland owners though, with many telling us the range they were achieving is disappointing compared with the official claims.
The only other blot on the Grandland’s copy book is a lowly 33rd place for acceleration, but it is ranked well above average for every other aspect of the driving experience.
Case study: Bob Peacock living with a Vauxhall Grandland
Avoiding the £40,000 threshold for the luxury-car tax while also maintaining a high level of kit was key for Bob when he specified his Vauxhall Grandland Ultimate. Having come from owning a Mercedes, his expectations were high, but the Grandland delivers in this regard, placing second overall for its interior and sixth for overall value.
“I have the standard GS seats, and they’re really comfortable,” Bob said. Those sitting in the back also travel in comfort, with the Grandland’s fourth- place finish for rear legroom highlighted by the fact that in Bob’s old Merc, his granddaughter had her legs pressed up against the back of the seat: “I like my seat fairly far back,” he admitted. “I could always feel her legs kicking my back, but with this one, we’ve got ample room.”
Yet despite the Vauxhall SUV being a large and roomy car, Bob says the Ultimate’s high specification makes it easy to manoeuvre. “The cameras are really, really good – especially with the top-down view of the car,” he explained. “So if you’ve got a tight driveway, it’s easy to see around you.”
Finishing third for its safety features, Bob also likes the Grandland’s driver-assistance tech. He highlighted how he drove from Weston-Super-Mare to Exeter the other day for his grandson’s football tournament. “I just stuck it into adaptive cruise and had the confidence that the car was able to do what I needed it to do,” Bob said.
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4. Ford Kuga Mk3 - 87.30%
The Ford Kuga maintains 2025’s fourth place overall in the survey this year, with a strong set of scores across the board. In fact, there are only four areas where owners rate it below the average score: exterior styling, where it ranks 27th, interior quality at 34th, and running costs such as car insurance and VED, where it’s also placed 27th. The ride quality is the final brickbat from owners, with a score of just over 86 per cent placing it down in 33rd for the category.
To counter this are plenty of top-10 ratings, including a number-one spot for the flexibility of the seating areas. Third places for both the rear-seat legroom and visibility suggest the interior is a good place to be, and your luggage will be happy, too, because the space in the boot is considered good enough for a fifth place overall. Even the child-friendly features get an eighth-place ranking.
While the ride quality might not be to owners’ tastes, with a 33rd-place finish, they seem happy with the rest of the driving experience, with third spots for the steering response and driving pleasure. Meanwhile, a score of 92.68 per cent is enough to give the Ford second place for the braking, with only the Mazda CX-30 reckoned to do a better job.
Case study: Mike Simmons living with a Ford Kuga
Towing and transporting tools – that’s what Mike Simmons’ Ford Kuga spends most of its time doing. The washing-machine repair man’s full-hybrid SUV impresses, thanks to its enjoyable drive and formidable practicality.
“What I didn’t realise before I bought it is that the rear seats fold completely flat,” Mike said. “In many cars they don’t and given that I’m often carrying boxes and parts, it’s quite important that I’ve got a flat loading bay.” Mike said the Kuga excels at hauling his caravan, too, with the SUV’s Trailer Sway Control helping keep things stable when travelling downhill or on a twisty road. It’s perhaps no wonder, then, why Ford’s family SUV achieved a solid fourth place for practicality.
The Kuga’s infotainment system is also a hit with owners, and Mike reports no issues connecting to Apple CarPlay. One gripe, however, is that adjusting the radio can be a little bit fiddly. “It’s buried in the screen and it’s obviously not a function they think you’ll use much,” he explained.
Finally, with a top-five finish in the interior section, Mike said: “While some people complain about interior plastics, I’ve been quite impressed with the integrity of the Kuga’s.”
5. Vauxhall Frontera Mk2 - 86.86%
It’s an impressive outing for Vauxhall’s fresh-faced family car, coming straight into the top five with a collection of top-10 scores in crucial areas – but owners also have some cause for concern, which scuppered its chance of a spot on the podium.
Its biggest strength overall is the interior, with owners telling us the Frontera has a huge boot, giving it a 91.49 per cent score, putting it in second place for the category behind the much larger Tesla Model Y.
Vauxhall’s focus on ergonomics seems to have paid off, too, because the Frontera scored a third place for front-seat comfort and second for rear-seat legroom. When not being used for carrying people, the interior is versatile, say owners, with another third place in this category.
There are some pleasant surprises in the way the Frontera drives, too – it was rated first in the entire survey for its steering responsiveness and sixth for handling.
The fourth place for economy and running costs will also please Vauxhall, but the overall score was pulled lower by some concerns. These include a 42nd place for quality and reliability and a 40th for the audio system. Most worrying is reliability, in 48th place.
Case study: Richard Hayton living with a Vauxhall Frontera
Given that he had previously owned a Vauxhall Crossland, its spiritual successor, the Vauxhall Frontera, seemed like a fitting next step for Richard Hayton. He decided to take the plunge into the world of zero-emissions motoring, and told us that “for an electric car, it was a very reasonable price”.
In line with the Frontera’s fourth-place ranking for economy and running costs, he said that the savings have continued well into ownership. Charging at night using an off-peak EV electricity tariff, a full top-up costs Richard less than £5. “I’m retired and do a lot of miles locally. Averaging about 20 miles per day, the shorter range isn’t a problem for me,” he said.
Most impressive for Richard is the Frontera’s interior, which has a lot of physical controls. I have to say, I prefer this,” he admitted. “It’s more convenient and a damn-sight safer than trying to concentrate on a touchscreen.” Richard is also impressed with the durability of the materials and the sheer amount of space on offer inside the Vauxhall, remarking that there’s plenty of room for suitcases for a family holiday.
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6. BMW 1 Series Mk3 - 86.64%
This year marks an impressive move up the chart for BMW’s baby, with an 11-place improvement from its 2025 position. Among the highlights are an eighth place for the way the 1 Series handles, a fifth place for the infotainment tech and a second spot for its interior styling. However, the BMW’s best rating is for front-seat comfort, which scored 93.21 per cent – the highest in the survey.
Perhaps more impressive are the third place for quality and fourth for reliability, although the practicality is considered below average and boot capacity is rated in 36th position. The running costs are on the high side too, according to owners.
7. Peugeot 2008 Mk2 - 86.40%
Peugeot’s smallest SUV drives well, owners say, putting it in fifth for ride and handling, and sixth for steering responsiveness. The ride comfort is highly rated too, in eighth overall.
The styling is also appreciated, with fourth place for both the interior and exterior looks. Front-seat comfort could be improved though, with owners rating it in 27th place. Rear-seat legroom and the boot capacity are considered better than in the 2008’s Vauxhall sister, but still only better than average rather than good.
A seventh place for economy and running costs is impressive though, and the 2008 is seen as better value than some of Peugeot’s other models, rated in 14th place.
8. Vauxhall Mokka Mk2 - 86.31%
If you enjoy driving, a Vauxhall Mokka might not be your first choice. But owners think you are missing out, because their scores gave the small SUV the number-one spot for ride and handling. It also took fifth place for both engine sound and driving pleasure.
Plus owners score it high enough take third place in the survey for its overall exterior styling. The look inside isn’t liked quite as much, but is still above average in 14th place.
The low running costs are also appreciated. Economy is merely above average, but it was rated fifth for insurance and road tax. The only real concerns are practical ones, with rear-seat legroom and boot capacity criticised.
9. Hyundai Tucson Mk4 - 86.18%
Hyundai Tucson owners love being inside their car, it seems. They give it the number-one position overall for the interior, with a string of top-five places in the individual categories. For example, it’s fourth for both front-seat comfort and visibility, second for child-friendly features and third for practicality and boot space.
The tech is more of a mixed bag, with the Hyundai rated a disappointing 38th for the user-friendliness of the controls but fifth for the heating and air-con system.
The driving experience is generally average, say owners, but what really hurts the Tucson’s chances of a win are its costs. Owners rated it 34th for value, and 45th for fuel economy.
10. Peugeot 3008 Mk3 - 86.14%
The mid-size Peugeot just sneaks into the top 10 of the survey, mainly due to a boost in the overall scores based on owners’ love for their cars’ style. It is rated second overall for the exterior and sixth for the interior. As you might expect of an SUV like this, it also ranks highly for its child-friendly features, reaching fourth place. The practicality and boot space are good enough to earn eighth position.
There’s not much the 3008 does wrong, but the powertrain only gets a mid-ranking 25th place, and the quality and reliability dip into the lower half of the chart with a 27th spot. As with other Peugeot products, it is the value that ranks lowest, in 30th position.
11. Mazda CX-30 Mk1 - 86.13%
Mazda’s SUV has some impressive attributes, according to owners, with a fourth place for quality and reliability among its top-10 scores.
Their experience behind the wheel is mostly good, but ruined by slow acceleration. The Mazda CX-30 is rated in a lowly 40th position for this, which drags down the overall driving-pleasure score low enough for a distinctly average 24th place. This is despite top-10 rankings in other driving categories, including the best braking responsiveness score of any car in the survey.
There is another top spot too, for the balance between physical and touchscreen controls, but owners can’t seem to work the smartphone connectivity; it is ranked 44th.
12. Tesla Model Y Mk1 - 86.11%
While Model Y drivers are clearly impressed by the EV’s powertrain, it’s the practicality where the Tesla really seems to shine. It is considered the best in the survey for its boot capacity and availability of storage, with a fifth position for the rear-seat legroom. A sixth place for safety features and infotainment suggest it’s a good place to spend time, too.
It’s a mixed bag for the driving experience though, with owners saying the acceleration is impressive but the ride and handling is only average, with good brakes but poor steering feel and ride comfort. But their real wrath is saved for the exterior – both the styling and quality get a brace of last places.
13. Nissan Juke Mk2 - 86.07%
The Nissan Juke has made an impressive recovery from last year, when it sat in the lower half of the survey, in 27th place.
Much of this has been fuelled by strong scores that focus on the styling, but owners seem to especially love being inside the Nissan. It takes sixth for quality and ninth places for its interior look and for visibility. More impressive is a second spot for the user-friendliness of the controls and a third place for the smartphone connectivity.
The driving experience is mixed. While the handling is good enough to rate the Juke fourth, the engine noise is criticised and the acceleration is considered below average.
14. Hyundai Kona Mk2 - 85.89%
The Kona impresses owners with its sophisticated powertrains. While they are only considered above average for the acceleration and sound, the Hyundai scores a fifth place for fuel economy and a third for the drivetrain smoothness. It is cheap to maintain, too, with an eighth place for service costs, while rear-seat passengers have decent legroom.
The Kona’s is also a ‘glassy’ act – it takes the number-one spot for visibility, with a score of over 90 per cent. But there are areas where owners say improvement is needed: a 45th place for the quality of the interior finish and materials is its worst result, but a 37th ranking for quality and reliability is more of a concern.
15. Peugeot 208 Mk2 - 85.67%
The Peugeot’s scores are very similar overall to the Vauxhall Corsa’s, because they are closely related. But there are differences.
The interior is more stylish for a start, with the 208 taking eighth place versus the Corsa’s 17th. Its exterior is more attractive, too, according to the survey respondents, with the Peugeot taking the second spot.
Changes to the chassis seem to have injected some fun too, because it is rated an impressive fourth for driving pleasure. But owners say the 208 costs more to run and buy than the Vauxhall, and the styling differences hurt visibility from the driver’s seat – it is rated 42nd in this category.
16. Vauxhall Corsa Mk5 - 85.51%
The Corsa languished in 43rd place in last year’s survey, so its rise to a spot well within the top 20 is an impressive achievement. There has been a steady hike in the rankings across the board and there are certainly some areas where the Vauxhall impresses owners.
The driving dynamics are one category where the Corsa shines, placing 10th for driving pleasure and fifth for handling, with steering response scoring an impressive 11th. Owners also like the Corsa’s style, rating it eighth outside and 17th for the interior.
There aren’t many poor scores but the sat-nav and smartphone connectivity finish in 34th and 38th places respectively.
17. BMW 5 Series Mk8 - 85.38%
Owners love getting behind the wheel of their 5 Series, with the survey responses placing it in eighth overall for driving pleasure, with the powertrain and acceleration praised in particular. It helps that it is considered the second-best car in the chart for front-seat comfort and seventh for visibility, too. It’s not all good news, though – the handling is rated a below-average 35th.
The built-in sat-nav and connectivity are in the top 10, but the overall quality is bang-on average in 25th place. The 5 Series is also considered expensive to run: it is ranked 49th for other running costs, 48th for value and 32nd for fuel economy. Reliability is poor, too.
18. Peugeot 308 Mk3 - 85.37%
If we were handing out medals for category wins, the 308 would be taking home quite a haul. The scores from owners put it in first place for its handling, overall exterior and for both the outside and interior styling. It also comes second for its ride quality and the provision of storage spaces inside, seventh for overall driving pleasure and ninth for front-seat comfort and practicality.
But it’s all downhill from there. Owners place it 40th for value, rear-seat legroom and the user-friendliness of the controls. The 308’s worst scores are for smartphone connectivity and the balance between real buttons and the touchscreen, at 45th and 46th respectively.
19. BMW 3 Series Mk7 - 85.34%
Despite the car’s long-held reputation for being the ‘ultimate driving machine’, many owners who responded are disappointed with some aspects of the way their 3 Series feels on the road. It is rated 45th for steering responsiveness, 39th for braking feel and 38th for handling. The visibility is rated as poor and its acceleration is considered below average, too, but owners like the engine’s sound.
The score for interior quality is the second best in the survey, and there are top-10 ratings for the user friendliness of the controls and the built-in navigation system. Owners also scored the 3 Series as the ninth-best-value car in the survey, despite its premium prices.
20. Volvo XC40 Mk1 - 85.31%
The Volvo XC40 is one of the biggest risers in this year’s survey, pulling itself 17 places up the chart to reach the top 20. Given the brand’s reputation, it’s no surprise that one of its best scores is for safety, with a second place overall for these features.
The Volvo’s quality is also appreciated by owners, with a seventh overall ranking in this category and a number-one spot for the exterior finish and materials. Drivers also like the ride smoothness enough to give it a 93.94 per cent score – the highest in the survey.
But it is an expensive car to buy and run; it is rated in last place for value overall, 48th for running costs and 49th for fuel economy.
21. Toyota C-HR Mk2 - 84.93%
There are some big wins for Toyota’s bold-looking SUV. The C-HR scored 89.5 per cent for overall quality in the survey, helping it rank eighth in the quality and reliability section.
The hybrid system also means owners are impressed by the fuel consumption, with a ninth place. Elsewhere, rivals need to study the C-HR’s infotainment system, because it is generally thought to be good, with a third-place rating for the sensitivity of touchscreen displays and a ranking of eighth for its balance of physical and digital controls. The built-in sat-nav system is criticised, though.
Dragging the car’s overall score down is a 48th place for visibility, and a 43rd for value.
22. MG HS Mk2 - 84.84%
Congratulations to the MG HS for being considered the best-value car in this survey, with a 92.86 per cent score. It bags the top spots for its low servicing costs, rear-seat legroom and child-friendly features, too.
Owners also told us they love the inside of the HS, with top-10 placings for the features and styling, including a sixth for practicality.
But the technology certainly isn’t liked. The HS is ranked 44th for the user friendliness of the controls, and 45th for both the ventilation and audio systems. The way the MG drives isn’t rated highly, either, with a 43rd spot for drivetrain smoothness and 40th for handling. Worse is a 48th place for fuel economy.
23. Volkswagen T-Roc Mk1 - 84.63%
Owners say Volkswagen’s compact SUV doesn’t just look and feel solid, it is reliable, too. The T-Roc took second place overall for quality and reliability. The interior space also impresses, with top-10 scores for the front-seat comfort and storage.
The driving experience is a mixed bag. The acceleration is judged as well above average, with a 15th spot, while the VW is ranked fourth for the engine sound and an impressive second for steering responsiveness. Yet the overall driving enjoyment score is a lowly 35th.
The biggest area of frustration for owners is the technology inside, with dismal scores including a 49th for the touchscreen.
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24. Renault Clio Mk5 - 84.60%
Renault’s supermini stalwart can just claim to have a better-than-average result in this survey, with an overall score that sneaks the Clio into the top half of the chart. And there is a lot that owners say they really like about the Renault, with a string of top-10 rankings; it is rated eighth for both safety and value, seventh for the servicing costs and an impressive sixth for fuel economy. Its best result is a solid third for the other running costs, such as insurance and road tax.
The areas where owners think it needs work are generally inside. It is rated 45th for both rear-seat legroom and interior storage, and 41st for driver visibility and seating flexibility.
25. Ford Puma Mk1 - 84.55%
Congratulations to the Ford Puma for pulling itself off the bottom of last year’s survey, where it languished in 47th place.
Owners like the way the little SUV looks, giving it a ninth place for the exterior styling. They also say it’s practical, with a 14th position for that category, while boot capacity gets an impressive sixth. Front-seat comfort and the interior storage are also considered much better than average, while the entertainment system is rated eighth best in this survey.
There is room for improvement with the powertrain though, which is ranked 26th overall. The safety systems also need work, while the servicing costs are too steep.
26. Audi A4 Mk5 - 84.55%
There are some surprising results for Audi’s mid-size executive contender, with owners saying it is good enough for an eighth place for the rear-seat legroom and fifth for the interior flexibility. That helped contribute to a 13th spot overall for practicality in the survey – well above the average.
The technology is highly rated, too, with drivers scoring smartphone connectivity well enough for a fourth place, the sat-nav took fifth and air-con controls were rated sixth.
But the A4’s score is dragged down by the driving experience. The handling, steering responsiveness and drivetrain smoothness are rated in the bottom 10 of their categories.
27. Vauxhall Astra Mk8 - 84.33%
The Vauxhall Astra has had a massive fall from grace among owners. Last year it finished on the podium, with enough points to take third overall in the survey and 10 places in the top-10 charts of individual categories. This year, it has just one: a ninth position for the heating, ventilation, and air-con system.
The above-average figures for the user- friendliness of the controls, styling and road handling will be of some consolation to Vauxhall, too, but there is plenty of bad news. The ride and handling is now considered distinctly average, with a placing of 25th – bang in the middle of the chart. More worrying is a 43rd place for overall quality.
28. Kia Niro Mk2 - 84.21%
There’s a shining number-one spot with the Niro’s name on it – the Kia is considered by owners to have the best running costs of any car in the survey. This is helped by an impressive third place for servicing bills and seventh for both fuel economy and additional costs, such as insurance and road tax.
The sat-nav and ventilation are considered above average, too, while a 13th place for rear-seat legroom is impressive. However, that doesn’t make it child friendly – owners’ scores placed it 41st for family features.
The ride, handling and driving pleasure are all below average too. But the worst placing is 47th for the exterior styling.
29. Nissan Qashqai Mk3 - 84.16%
There is nothing too wrong with Nissan’s big-selling Qashqai, say owners, but there’s not much to make them love their car either. Most of the ratings hover around the middle of the chart, but there are some highlights.
The interior is rated 19th overall, including a 16th spot for practicality and 14th for both the visibility and boot space. There are above-average scores for the infotainment screen functions, and the ride comfort is placed 16th.
But quality and value are considered below par, and owners were scathing about the service prices – it placed 48th in this category. Fuel economy and other running costs, such as insurance, were ranked poorly.
30. Ford Focus Mk4 - 84.16%
The highlight for Ford’s big-selling hatchback is its ability to please motorists on a budget. Owners told us the economy and running costs are impressive enough for 13th place overall, while it’s in 10th place for value, with a rating of 86.36 per cent. Low servicing costs help, too, with the Focus finishing 14th.
It is ranked above average for practicality and boot space, with the switches and control user-friendliness, and sat-nav functionality praised, too. But driving pleasure is only considered good enough for a 28th place, including a disappointing 34th for handling. The Focus also finds itself near the bottom of the chart for its styling, inside and out.
31. Toyota Yaris Cross Mk1 - 83.77%
The SUV version of the Yaris has improved its placing by 10 spots since last year’s survey, with strong scores from owners for its ride and handling, running costs and reliability.
The smoothness of the gearbox was also praised with a fifth place overall, while the brake responsiveness was good enough to take the fourth spot. A seventh for road holding is also impressive, but the best score is reserved for fuel economy, with the hybrid system propelling the Yaris Cross to first place in the survey for this category.
But there is plenty that the owners don’t like, with placings in the bottom 10 for the audio system, sat-nav, and rear legroom.
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32. MINI Cooper Mk4 - 83.63%
It’s no great surprise to see that owners love the way the MINI Cooper drives, with a series of top-10 rankings, including a sixth place for driving pleasure, eighth for the brake feel, an impressive third for acceleration and seventh for the powertrain as a whole. The only letdown for the driver is the car’s ride quality, which is below average, in 32nd place.
Owners rate the audio system highly and think the seats are comfy. But the passengers and luggage won’t fare so well: the MINI was ranked right at the bottom of the survey, in 50th place, for boot space, rear-seat legroom, interior flexibility and interior storage. It got poor scores for running costs and value, too.
33. Toyota Aygo X Mk3 - 83.57%
The Toyota Aygo X does well in the areas owners value most from a small city car. Respondents told us they love the exterior styling enough to award it a seventh place. They also rated the fuel economy to be a second overall in the chart, and said it was the most reliable car in the whole survey.
Owners also praise its ride quality, braking performance and value for money. However, the Aygo X’s compact dimensions bring clear compromises. It ranks near the bottom of the survey for rear-seat space, visibility, boot capacity, interior storage and the cabin trim. A poor acceleration score also means it only ranks 40th overall for driving pleasure.
34. Toyota Corolla Mk12 - 83.39%
Given Toyota’s reputation, it’s no surprise that the Corolla ranks well for reliability, taking eighth place in this category. Owners showed some concerns about the high-quality feel.
More surprising is the 36th place for running costs; drivers say the fuel consumption is higher than expected and servicing is expensive. Storage space, boot capacity and flexibility are all lurking around the bottom of the chart, and rear-seat legroom is ranked in just 49th place.
Toyota is getting the tech right though, with an impressive 12th spot for the infotainment system overall, made up of a sixth place for the touchscreen and a 10th for the balance between switches and screen controls.
35. Peugeot 5008 Mk3 - 83.35%
If you are looking for a big family car, then the Peugeot 5008 is unbeatable, according to its owners. It was first overall for practicality and boot space, seventh for rear-seat legroom, fifth for child-friendly features, fourth for versatility of seating areas and third for boot capacity. The front-seat quality was above average, too.
But the 5008 is let down by below average running costs and tricky infotainment; it sits in 49th place for the entertainment system and 47th for the balance between physical switches and the touch controls. It’s no fun behind the wheel either, with a 42nd place for overall driving pleasure. The ride comfort is praised though, with a 13th place.
36. Hyundai i10 Mk3 - 83.12%
It’s a mixed bag for the little Hyundai. Drivers tell us they enjoy the way the i10 handles, with a 15th spot for steering response and a respectable 26th for ride and handling. The engine is criticised for its tardy acceleration and lack of smoothness, though. On the plus side it is economical, earning a 12th place.
Owners like the exterior styling, but the quality of the exterior is a disappointment and only warranted a 42nd place. The interior is also considered a letdown, with a 43rd place for the style and 39th for the finish and materials used. However, the controls are well placed and the i10 took fifth place in this category, with a fourth for overall value.
37. Kia Sportage Mk5 - 82.93%
The Kia Sportage fails to shine in any category in this survey, with its highest rating being an 11th place for the rear-seat legroom. Other better-than-average scores were a 19th for flexibility of seating areas, 20th for ride comfort and a 22nd place for the brakes.
But there is plenty that leaves owners unimpressed. It’s rated 40th for its steering, plus 43rd overall for acceleration, as well as for the user-friendliness of the controls.
The costs are also an area of concern. While the servicing prices and fuel economy are both below average, it’s the insurance and road tax that seem to concern Sportage owners most – they ranked it 45th overall.
38. Volkswagen Tiguan Mk3 - 82.69%
As you’d perhaps expect from a mid-sized SUV aimed at families, owners told us the Tiguan’s main strengths are around its space. For practicality and boot space it ranked 10th, with an impressive 15th spot for rear legroom, a seventh for child-friendly features and a third place for the interior storage space provision.
But the exterior isn’t so impressive, with the styling and quality ranked 41st and 46th.
The driving experience is nothing special either, say owners, with a string of places in the bottom 10 spots for acceleration, engine noise and gearbox smoothness. While the chassis and steering do fare a little better, they are still below average.
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39. Toyota Yaris Mk4 - 82.54%
The hybrid-powered Toyota Yaris has exceptional fuel consumption, owners say, placing it third overall in this category. The smoothness of the gearbox was rated highly, too, resulting in an impressive 11th place.
But not all of the costs are so impressive, with the Yaris scoring below average for the servicing and other expenses. A 24th place for overall value is more encouraging, however.
The real issues are with the styling and practicality. The exterior design and quality got a 40th place, while the interior could only manage 43rd. The worst placings were a 47th spot for the flexibility of the seating, and the built-in sat-nav, which is last in the survey.
40. Vauxhall Crossland Mk1 - 82.36%
The Vauxhall Crossland hit the heady heights of sixth place in last year’s survey. But this year it is the biggest faller, plummeting to 40th. What’s happened? Well, owners have marked it down in several diverse areas. For the driving experience, the acceleration and engine noise were criticised, along with the brakes. Plus, its ride quality was rated 47th out of the 50 cars.
Owners don’t like the Vauxhall’s exterior styling or quality either. But there was plenty about the Crossland which was rated as above average, including 23rd places for practicality and boot space, the versatility of seating areas, and running costs. A 12th place for reliability is impressive, too.
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41. Volkswagen Golf Mk8 - 82.30%
Although owners find plenty to like about the latest Volkswagen Golf, there are two big factors which are proving a frustration for them.
The first is the infotainment system. Drilling down into the figures, Golf drivers said the balance between the physical and touch-sensitive buttons was the worst of any car in this survey, while the user-friendliness of the controls and air-con/heating ranked 49th.
The Golf scored another 50th place too, with the high servicing prices contributing to an overall 47th for the running costs. There are bright spots, though. Owners like the exterior style and quality, the smoothness of the drivetrain, plus the visibility and ride quality.
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42. Audi A3 Mk4 - 81.93%
This is a disappointing result for Audi, with its big-selling A3 towards the bottom of our chart. Only the built-in sat-nav (18th) and smartphone connectivity (24th) scores were above average. Dash controls and interior design were rated acceptable and the A3 scores only relatively well for acceleration, the engine sound, visibility and the quality of its exterior finish.
However, the Audi finished near the bottom for its braking responsiveness, steering and handling. High servicing and fuel costs also hurt its standing, while practicality and reliability both scored below average. More worrying for a premium manufacturer will be the 44th placing for overall quality.
43. Volkswagen Polo Mk6 - 81.59%
The Polo being just ahead of its arch-rival will be little consolation for Volkswagen, especially because it has slipped from 34th in last year’s survey. Its best scores come for infotainment usability, cabin design and perceived quality, with the audio system ranking 13th and the balance between buttons and touchscreen controls placing 17th overall.
Owners like the front-seat comfort, engine refinement and exterior finish. But the Polo’s overall score is dragged down by practicality issues. It’s near the bottom of our table for interior storage, boot capacity and rear-seat space, while economy, value and safety-related measures also perform poorly.
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44. Ford Fiesta Mk7 - 81.57%
This year represents a small improvement in the rankings from last year’s 48th position, but it’s still not a great result for a car which has a place in the heart of many British drivers. Its strongest category performance is 23rd for value. Owners also told us that the sat-nav is impressive enough to warrant a 20th place.
But they’re torn about the way the Ford Fiesta drives. The powertrain sits it in 37th, but the acceleration (17th) is considered well above average. The steering responsiveness also impresses, but poor roadholding drags down the handling scores. Exterior quality and style is 48th, while practicality and running-cost scores are also among the bottom five.
45. Dacia Duster Mk3 - 81.51%
Owners think there is a lot to like about the Dacia Duster, praising its style and the how much car you get for your cash. But it struggles to impress in many other areas, according to the scores. Its top result is third for value for money, just behind its Sandero sister. It also performs relatively well for practicality and economy.
But for most other categories it’s much lower in the rankings. Quality and reliability is 46th, while the powertrain is 47th, with owners saying the engine is noisy. The worst scores are for the inside of the Duster though, with low marks for the trim quality, infotainment features and visibility. Boot space impresses, however, with a strong 11th-place finish.
46. Dacia Sandero Mk2 - 80.60%
It’s no shock to hear that the bargain-priced Dacia Sandero is considered great value, and predictably it scored 92.1 percent in this category, placing it second overall behind the MG HS. Owners say they also like the simplicity of the car, with “less computerised and automated features to go wrong”.
But in every other sector of the survey it failed to shine, with a series of ratings in the lower end of our chart. Notably, the respondents were unimpressed with the exterior styling and quality, while the seat comfort came in for criticism inside.
Besides the value, the best scores are 24th for fuel economy and 29th for running costs.
47. Renault Captur Mk2 - 79.98%
Although the owners were relatively positive about the Captur in their comments, the SUV struggled in the scores. It’s the chassis which needs to up its game, responders say. The Renault came a solid last in the chart for its handling, with the brakes, ride quality and the responsiveness of the steering criticised.
There were lots of other areas which could be improved, too, with near-bottom rankings for the user friendliness of the controls and a 49th place for overall value. The cost of running a Captur split respondents, with hybrid owners being impressed, but petrol drivers wanting better efficiency. The best placing was 29th for its safety features.
48. MG4 Mk1 - 79.68%
Looking at the positives first, the MG4’s owners think there is a lot to love about their cars. Among the impressive top-10 placings, it came fifth overall for the powertrain, seventh for value and eighth for running costs. Drivers were also particularly impressed with the service and insurance prices. A mid-chart 25th position for driving pleasure is also notable compared with MG’s other models.
But the MG4 was dragged down the chart overall by a series of last places; the interior quality and styling were heavily criticised, as were the front-seat comfort, visibility, switchgear and connectivity, with the “irritating” safety tech being singled out.
49. Kia Picanto Mk3 - 79.06%
The Kia Picanto might be one of the cheapest new cars you can buy, but that doesn’t mean owners lower their expectations – and it seems many are underwhelmed by the smallest Kia, saying it is “just basic A to B transport”. The little Kia didn’t rank in the top half of the chart in any category except a 23rd spot for fuel economy, with the next best placing a 28th for value.
The “underpowered and noisy” engine came in for particular criticism from owners and led to a 50th ranking for the sound and a 49th place for the powertrain overall. Perhaps unsurprisingly given the Picanto’s size, owners also placed it last for child-friendly features.
50. MG ZS Mk2 - 78.54%
MG might be flying high in the sales charts, but the scores from owners prove the company still has work to do. The ZS came in 50th place for its safety features, running costs, powertrain and quality. Several owners said their ZS had needed repairs and that the noisy engine was less economical than they’d expected. The ride and handling and infotainment were only slightly better, both being ranked 49th. Surprisingly, the value score was a lowly 49th, too.
The MG’s best score was 16th for child-friendly features and 24th for rear-seat legroom, while there were mid-table rankings for the exterior trim quality and visibility.