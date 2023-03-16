We’ve got new images that reveal more details about the exciting new Audi A2 e-tron. This is one of the most hotly anticipated new models from the German brand in years, and also represents one of the first new models with significant input from new Audi design boss Massimo Fracella. If nothing else, it will now open up the Audi range with an affordable new electric car full of cutting-edge tech.

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Evident in these new images is how much the new Audi A2 will draw on the original in terms of its general proportions and silhouette, but elsewhere the new model will be far more modern. The small square headlights will sit inside a traditional Audi single-frame grille, with a secondary set of upper lights housing the daytime running lights and indicators.

The body itself will be a curious mix of Audi’s new design language and the original A2. It has defined wheelarch flares and a strong shoulderline, paired with a sleek side profile thanks to small winglet door handles. The new car’s short nose and sleek windscreen angle will help with aerodynamics, creating a low co-efficient of drag that will boost range.

Compared with the Volkswagen ID.3, with which this car will share its fundamental underpinnings, the Audi’s roofline is lower and sleeker, and arcs more aggressively at the rear to create a tail that looks directly related to the original A2’s. It even seems to share a two-piece glass design for the tailgate, hinged up on the roof to create a much larger opening.