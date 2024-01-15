Behold the all-new Audi Q7, the third evolution of the German brand’s large SUV, which is more spacious, feels more luxurious and features more innovations than ever before in the hope of trouncing the next-generation BMW X5, which is just around the corner.

The Q7 has been one of Audi’s core models since the seven-seater arrived back in 2005, and the launch of the third generation marks the latest step in the rejuvenation of the brand’s SUV line-up.

New iterations of the smaller Q3 and Q5 have already landed, the electric Q4 e-tron has just been heavily updated and very soon we’ll be introduced to the Q9 – an even bigger beast that’s designed to go after the mighty Range Rover and will become the brand’s luxury flagship.

What does the new Audi Q7 look like?

Audi wanted the new Q7 to look big, bold and very commanding, as befits a premium SUV, but a bit sporty at the same time. Up front, the bonnet is taller and more square than that of the outgoing model, while the recently redesigned four-ring badge sits higher up and the carefully sculpted, but almost bulging, wheelarches help to make this car look muscular and imposing.

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The brand’s signature single-frame grille is present, of course, but is now illuminated. It’s backlit, to be specific, with light shining indirectly onto the segments of the honeycomb pattern from behind, which creates a much more subtle effect than the sort of glowing light strip that BMW and Mercedes like to add to their cars.

The super-slim customisable daytime running light units, with the pixelated LEDs we’ve seen on other Audi products, have made their way on to the new Q7 as well, while the enormous main headlights are below, flanking the grille and emphasising the car’s width.