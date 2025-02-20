The new Dacia Spring will be unveiled in September, Auto Express can confirm. The next iteration of the brand’s no-nonsense, cut-price electric car will continue to focus on the simple bare necessities of motoring.

The current Spring may have only arrived in the UK two years ago, but it was launched in Europe back in 2021 so it’s about time for an all-new replacement. More than 200,000 examples have been sold across Europe since the city car hit the streets, explaining why its successor will carry forward the Spring name.

Supposedly the new Dacia Spring has been developed in just 16 months. This is even faster than the Renault Twingo it’s based upon that went from green light to production in 21 months – an unprecedented feat for a European carmaker.

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In an exclusive interview with Auto Express, Dacia CEO Katrin Adt reaffirmed the goal is to have the new Dacia Spring start from less than 18,000 euros (around £15,000 at the current exchange rate) and the car’s rapid-fire development has helped achieve this.

But she added, “I also think the most important thing is that we have, again, used our Dacia DNA to design it to cost and to really reduce everything to the essential.