The Striker crossover – Dacia’s all-new seventh model – will spearhead a major growth push under recently-appointed UK boss Lina Ribeiro.

Dacia is one of the UK car market’s best-kept secrets, with only 30,000 registrations last year – despite cost-of-living challenges making the brand’s value promise incredibly relevant.

The new boss, a 20-year veteran of Renault Group, is determined to reverse last year’s dip in volume, backed by a product offensive including the Striker, new Sandero and four fresh EVs.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Speaking to Auto Express in her first interview since becoming leader, Ms Ribeiro outlined her plan. It’s focused on “building Dacia’s awareness and familiarity in the UK,” retaining its 70 per cent loyalty rate among existing customers, and retailing more electric cars to give the brand headroom to sell more big, hybrid cars while still meeting its emissions obligations.

“Preparing to launch the new Striker is one of the priorities for me and the team this year,” she said. The 4.62m-long estate-cum-SUV will arrive in right-hand drive in early 2027 – and Ms Ribeiro suggested the UK line-up would be “all hybrid”.

That likely means the drivetrain will be the 153bhp ‘full’ hybrid 155, which runs on pure electric power for lengthy spells around town. A sign Dacia is getting above its station? Its other large, ‘C-segment’ car is the Bigster SUV, where hybrid powers four-in-five UK registrations.

The upcoming, budget Audi Allroad is true to Dacia’s philosophy of offering only the essentials – no powered, massage seats, no leather upholstery – ”but it’s true that the range is changing, getting more attractive” with the Striker and Bigster, she argued.