Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

Car leasing makes a lot of financial sense, as long as you're not fussy

Richard Ingram argues that there are some great deals to be had on new cars if you’re not fussy and opt to lease your next set of wheels

By:Richard Ingram
7 May 2026
Opinion - car leasing

The way in which we buy cars has changed dramatically over the past two decades. In 2024, the Department for Transport published a document claiming 84 per cent of new cars (and 22 per cent of used ones) were bought on finance, with the total amount borrowed amounting to a staggering £41billion. Those figures are only likely to have spiralled since.

Advertisement - Article continues below

These days, for a fixed monthly payment, often including servicing and maintenance, you can have a brand-new, hopefully trouble-free hatchback or SUV on your driveway – with little or no up-front fee.

Compare that with the risk of running a 10-year-old banger, with all the associated MoT and repair costs, and, for many, the benefits quickly become clear.

While you might put design, practicality or performance at the top of your wishlist when considering your next purchase, more often than not your choice of car will come down to the terms on the table, and how much you’re prepared to pay for your new model. And with new players – mostly from the Far East – arriving to challenge legacy car makers by slashing thousands from like-for-like list prices or monthly finance deals, how much emphasis can you put on style and sophistication? 

The idea that awful cars no longer exist isn’t quite accurate – you only need to scan our review pages for an idea of which ones to avoid. But if you’ve done your research, read the road tests and sampled everything on your preferred shortlist, what have you got to lose? After all, in a couple of years’ time, you’ll be able to hand your car back and start over.

With this mindset, maybe you can forgive that slightly firm ride, or make your peace with the fact you had to go with grey instead of blue. Infotainment niggles or cheap trim, while annoying in the medium to long term, can be more easily ignored with a defined end date in sight. 

While we’d never advocate a throw-away society or so-called fast fashion, nor the population’s increasing dependence on single-use plastics, the proliferation of risk-free lease deals might draw into focus how much time you spend debating your next new-car purchase.

Of course, cars aren’t disposable. One man’s trash is another’s treasure, and every new saloon car, SUV or sports car will enjoy a second life on the used-car market.  

Leasing protects you from market fluctuations and volatile residual values; by renting a car, how much it’s worth after two or three years is someone else’s concern.

Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram deputy editor Auto Express
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Is the local garage doomed? Spiraling costs and mobile repairs threaten small car service centres
Electric car servicing car on ramp

Is the local garage doomed? Spiraling costs and mobile repairs threaten small car service centres

The garage industry is complaining about the existential threat of spiralling costs, with some companies touting on-demand mobile mechanic services as…
Features
24 Apr 2026
If you weren't keen on car salespeople, wait until you try their AI replacements
Opinion - AI sales

If you weren't keen on car salespeople, wait until you try their AI replacements

Phil McNamara ponders customer relationship management, where a virtual sales person will encourage you to splash the cash in the future
Opinion
23 Apr 2026
Digital displays won't kill analogue car dashboard dials, they'll live on as the height of luxury
Opinion - dashboard dials

Digital displays won't kill analogue car dashboard dials, they'll live on as the height of luxury

Senior content editor Shane Wilkinson explains why traditional car gauges are about to become the next must-have for the big spender
Opinion
18 Apr 2026
Better public transport is the secret to cutting car use, not making drivers’ lives harder and more expensive
Opinion - Better Connected report

Better public transport is the secret to cutting car use, not making drivers’ lives harder and more expensive

Editor Paul Barker explains why he’s taking the Government’s Better Connected report with a big pinch of salt
Opinion
8 Apr 2026

Most Popular

New Toyota Yaris: next-gen supermini to embrace hybrid and EV power
Toyota Yaris - front (watermarked)

New Toyota Yaris: next-gen supermini to embrace hybrid and EV power

The new Toyota Yaris will arrive by 2028, and our exclusive images preview how it could look
News
5 May 2026
New Freelander 8: huge SUV is coming to the UK, just don’t call it a Land Rover
Freelander 8 - front

New Freelander 8: huge SUV is coming to the UK, just don’t call it a Land Rover

We get the scoop about a UK sales confirmation of the new joint-venture between Chery and Jaguar Land Rover
News
28 Apr 2026
New Skoda Epiq interior sketches lay a path to the big reveal
Skoda Epic interior

New Skoda Epiq interior sketches lay a path to the big reveal

Skoda releases images of the Epiq interior as the build up begins to the full reveal on May 19th 2026.
News
4 May 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content