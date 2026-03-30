ZEV mandate is capping Dacia’s UK car sales but incoming EVs will fix that

Britain’s electric vehicle sales quota, the ZEV mandate, has put a glass ceiling on Dacia’s new car registrations – but four new EVs by 2030 will help smash it.

Lina Ribeiro, Dacia UK’s new brand director, has outlined her “controlled” growth plan over the next five years – but the ZEV mandate will be a limiting factor. Unless the government relaxes the regulations, UK car brands must sell 33 per cent pure electric cars this year, up from 28 per cent last year. Then, the Spring – Dacia’s only pure EV – accounted for 17 per cent of its total registrations.

“Since we launched in the UK, Dacia has been quite stable in terms of volume: we haven’t really had big growth. With ZEV mandate, we need to balance [our] growth while meeting the requirements. Probably ZEV mandate [will] control our growth,” she explained.

Four new EVs on the way

To meet its emissions obligations, Dacia is preparing four EVs, starting with a new small SUV that will eventually replace the Spring. The city car is based on the new Renault Twingo and will share its battery and motor to boost scale and reduce prices.

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“It will be a car [priced] below 18,000 Euros,” said Ms Ribeiro. That converts to around £16,000, although the UK price is still to be finalised with first right-hand drive cars set for the end of the year. “It was developed in 16 months and we are using Renault's technology, which keeps the costs down. It will offer lots to the customer, at a very good price.”