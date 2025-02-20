Electric cars are on track to become even more affordable with the release of a new Dacia electric city car due in the coming months. Spied testing for the first time with production relevant elements, this new A-segment EV could cost from as little as £15,000 when it arrives in 2027. It will rival cars like the BYD Dolphin Surf, Leapmotor T03 and the closely-related Renault Twingo.

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We have known about this car’s development for a while now, but with the release of the Renault Twingo – a model it’ll share its chassis and powertrain with – we now have a much clearer idea of what is hiding under the skin of Dacia’s baby.

What will the new Dacia city car look like?

Looking at the prototypes in our spy images, it’s clear that this car will share its fundamental structure with the Twingo, but designers have been able to separate the two visually by using plenty of clever tricks. The first is the Dacia’s taller and more defined bonnet, which gives it a more conventional two-box silhouette.

Beneath the new bonnet are a pair of boxy LED headlights that’ll probably be joined by a large grille-like graphic as seen on other Dacia models. However, while the nose will be quite different in design, the side windows look to be carried straight over from the Renault, including the pop-out openings for the rear glass. At the back, expect similarly high placements of the rear lights, but these will be squarer and more conventional than the Twingo’s clever LED hoops.