Verdict

Efficient, refined and suspiciously familiar, the BYD Ti7 puts on a pretty convincing performance in its efforts to woo buyers away from the Land Rover Defender. Running costs should be considerably lower than the Landie’s, courtesy of BYD’s Super Hybrid powertrain, and we expect the Ti7 to cost thousands less to buy. We’re yet to try this model in its UK specification, but this is undoubtedly one of the most promising and interesting cars that we’ve seen from BYD so far.

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They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery and, to put it bluntly, Chinese car brands aren’t afraid to draw heavy inspiration from well-established European rivals. While the BYD Ti7 is an all-too-obvious Land Rover Defender alternative, the Yangwang U8 and Fangchengbao 5 – both of which also come from the BYD family – follow a very similar design path.

The difference with the Ti7, though, is that its UK arrival is imminent. That means that this newcomer is challenging the formidable Defender on its home turf, but it does have an ace up its sleeve: it’s set to cost less than £50,000.

While it’s badged as a Fangchengbao in its homeland of China, this chunky SUV will wear the more familiar BYD badge when it arrives on our shores. Fangchengbao is one of BYD’s premium brands, so the Ti7 is a bit different to the other BYDs you can currently buy here.