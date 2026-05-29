Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Road tests

New BYD Ti7 2026 review: a serious Land Rover Defender attacker

BYD’s British onslaught continues, and this time it’s taking on a national treasure

By:Shane Wilkinson
29 May 2026
New BYD Ti7 - front cornering 7
Overall Auto Express rating

4.0

How we review cars
Find your next car here
Compare deals from trusted partners on this car and previous models.
Compare leasing deals**
Leasing deals link
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my car
Fast, no-nonsense car selling
Value my car

Verdict

Efficient, refined and suspiciously familiar, the BYD Ti7 puts on a pretty convincing performance in its efforts to woo buyers away from the Land Rover Defender. Running costs should be considerably lower than the Landie’s, courtesy of BYD’s Super Hybrid powertrain, and we expect the Ti7 to cost thousands less to buy. We’re yet to try this model in its UK specification, but this is undoubtedly one of the most promising and interesting cars that we’ve seen from BYD so far.

Advertisement - Article continues below

They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery and, to put it bluntly, Chinese car brands aren’t afraid to draw heavy inspiration from well-established European rivals. While the BYD Ti7 is an all-too-obvious Land Rover Defender alternative, the Yangwang U8 and Fangchengbao 5 – both of which also come from the BYD family – follow a very similar design path. 

The difference with the Ti7, though, is that its UK arrival is imminent. That means that this newcomer is challenging the formidable Defender on its home turf, but it does have an ace up its sleeve: it’s set to cost less than £50,000.

While it’s badged as a Fangchengbao in its homeland of China, this chunky SUV will wear the more familiar BYD badge when it arrives on our shores. Fangchengbao is one of BYD’s premium brands, so the Ti7 is a bit different to the other BYDs you can currently buy here.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Used - available now

Model Y Premium

2023 Tesla

Model Y Premium

34,635 milesAutomaticElectric

Cash £25,849
View Model Y Premium
Countryman

2020 MINI

Countryman

53,031 milesManualPetrol1.5L

Cash £12,499
View Countryman
A3 Saloon

2020 Audi

A3 Saloon

44,780 milesAutomaticDiesel2.0L

Cash £17,349
View A3 Saloon
Ateca

2020 SEAT

Ateca

34,858 milesAutomaticPetrol1.5L

Cash £16,199
View Ateca

Look at the Ti7 from some angles and you’d genuinely be hard-pressed to distinguish it from a Defender. The blocky bodywork, contrasting bumpers and floating roof are all present and correct. However, this is still a BYD at heart, so the European-spec car will solely be powered by a 1.5-litre plug-in hybrid powertrain; you’ll find no diesels or V8s here. A fully electric model has been confirmed for China, but BYD is keeping quiet about whether this variant will make its way to the UK.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The PHEV’s 35.6kWh battery carries a claimed pure-electric range of 79 miles. That’s undoubtedly one of the longer ranges we’ve seen from a plug-in hybrid to date, but we’ll wait to see how it holds up in our own hands on British roads before we get too excited.

New BYD Ti7 - rear cornering7

Despite having half the cylinders of the beefiest Defenders, the efficiency-focused ‘Super Hybrid’ powertrain still manages to churn out up to 646bhp and 845Nm of torque, sent to all four wheels. The 1.5-litre four cylinder petrol engine is primarily used to keep the battery topped up, but it’ll kick in to assist the electric motors when needed. This prioritisation of electric power makes the car feel very spritely, too, as the instantaneous acceleration gets this 2,400kg SUV up to 62mph from a standstill in just 4.5 seconds. That’s admirably close to the full-fat Defender Octa’s 3.8-second sprint – only here you can enjoy it for a five-figure price, instead of six.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Speed is the only real source of excitement in the Ti7, mind you, as the driving experience feels more geared towards comfort rather than thrills. One of the biggest indicators of this car’s fancy Fangchengbao DNA is the level of refinement on offer. The Ti7 remained unfazed at various speeds during our tests, although the Chinese roads on which we drove it were generally smoother than most of the tarmac you’ll find in the UK. That said, it did make light work of an enormous protruding kerb we managed to fall foul of.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Generally speaking, the suspension is well judged and soft enough for long distances without bouncing about like the BYD Seal U does – possibly thanks to the longer wheelbase. Body roll is also kept under a reasonable amount of control when tackling corners at sensible speeds. Push it too far, though, and the inevitable consequences of this car’s shape and size will make themselves known.

It’s a strong performer on the road, but that’s where the BYD Ti7 is very much intended to stay. There are multiple drive modes available: Snow, Sand, Mud, Mountain, Sport+ and a custom option, but these only make mild adjustments to the steering and suspension.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

In fairness to BYD, a huge quantity of Land Rovers spend the entire time on the tarmac. SUVs like these are something of a status symbol, and the Ti7 has just enough style and flashiness to take on this role for buyers on a smaller budget. The Fangchengbao-designed interior also feels like a more premium affair than you’ll find in most other BYDs, boosting its appeal further.

New BYD Ti7 - car being driven in China by Auto Express senior content editor Shane Wilkinson7

Luxurious touches like all-round heated and ventilated seats, a massage function for the front occupants, and a refrigerator under the central armrest all help dial up the car’s premium aspirations. However, it doesn’t take much effort to find some lower-grade plastics; as usual, BYD’s build quality feels sturdy but errs on the side of cost-effective here and there. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

If you’re familiar with BYD’s cars, the dashboard follows a recognisable set-up consisting of a 10.25-inch driver’s display and 15.6-inch touchscreen. Both look sharp if a little cluttered, but the touchscreen is quick to respond. Unfortunately, though, some frequently-used functions, such as the regenerative braking adjustment, are lurking within sub-menus.

Much like the outside, the Ti7’s interior also draws gigantic amount of inspiration from the Defender. Chunky grab bars can be found on the dash and by the rear doors, and rubber floor mats are also included.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Being similar in stature to a Defender 110 allows the Ti7 to provide plenty of passenger space. It’s important to note, however, that buyers will get seven seats as standard in the UK, and our Chinese test car was a five-seat model. This offered plenty of head, leg and foot room in both the front and rear, and the space left over in the boot didn’t have us too worried for those who will wind up in the rearmost row. BYD is yet to confirm how much boot capacity the UK car will provide, though.

One problem we did find is that in order to accommodate the PHEV’s battery pack, there’s no usable capacity beneath the boot floor. If you struggle with heavier items, the Ti7’s high load lip and hefty sidewards-opening tailgate will also prove a bit challenging. The Land Rover-style rear-mounted spare wheel doesn’t make parking any easier, either. Thankfully, passenger access is a lot easier due to the side steps.

Our first drive of the BYD Ti7 was fairly brief, but on this evidence it certainly has the potential to perform well in the UK. Will it defeat the Defender? Pricing will be key.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Model:BYD Ti7
Price:Less than £50,000 (est)
Powertrain:1.5-litre 4cyl petrol PHEV
Transmission:E-CVT automatic, four-wheel drive
Power/torque:646bhp/845Nm
0-62/top speed:4.5 secs/118mph
Economy/CO2:TBC
Size (L/W/H):4,999/1,995/1,865mm
On sale:Late 2026
Skip advert
Advertisement

More reviews

Car group tests
Volvo EX30 vs Abarth 600e: which small electric SUV is top dog?
Abarth Punto vs Corsa SRi
Volkswagen Golf R32 vs Alfa Romeo 147 GTA: retro V6 hot hatch battle
Mercedes GLA vs Alfa Romeo Tonale 2024 twin test: premium plug-in hybrids go head-to-head
Alpina XD3 Biturbo vs Porsche Macan S Diesel
Premium electric SUV supertest: BMW iX3 vs Tesla Model Y, Audi SQ6, Alpine A390 and Lexus RZ550e
Alpine A290 vs MINI JCW Electric: an electric hot hatch clash
Ford Mustang vs Alpine A110: two very different sporting greats go head-to-head
Ariel Atom vs Caterham Seven: which lightweight performance car is king of the thrill?
Ariel Nomad
In-depth reviews
Abarth 600e review
Abarth 124 Spider (2016-2019) review
Abarth Punto (2008-2015)
Alfa Romeo Giulia review
Alfa Romeo Tonale review
Long-term tests
Abarth 600e Scorpionissima long-term test: hot Italian EV is huge fun, but hard to live with
Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV long-term test: things are looking bright thanks to our stylish SUV
Long-term test: BYD Sealion 7
Long-term test: Dacia Bigster Journey hybrid 155
Genesis GV60 Premium long-term test: a great EV, if you can afford it
Genesis Electrified GV70 long-term test: great for a family road trip
Honda e:Ny1 Advance long-term test: small SUV thrives in the summer sun
Ineos Grenadier Trialmaster long-term test: characterful 4x4 is a guilty pleasure
Jaguar F-Pace PHEV: long-term test review
Long-term test: KGM Actyon K50
Road tests
New AC Cobra 378 Superblower 2021 review
New AC Cobra 378 review
New Aion V 2026 review: smart Chinese EV is packed with kit
New Alfa Romeo Tonale 2025 facelift review: improved looks, but that’s about it
New Alpina B3 Touring 2023 review
New Alpine A290 GTS 2025 review: a fun and engaging electric hot hatch
New Aston Martin DB12 Volante 2024 review: a stunning drop-top GT
New Aston Martin DB12 review: almost as good to drive as to look at
New Audi Concept C review: a true EV successor to the TT and R8
Used car tests
Used Abarth 500 (2009-2024) buyer’s guide: fast and fun if you can find the right one
Used Alfa Romeo Spider (1996-2005) buyer's guide: fun in the sun, for a very low price
Used Aston Martin Vantage review
Used Audi Q8 (Mk1, 2018-date) buyer’s guide: refined but expensive to run
Used Bentley Continental GT (Mk3, 2018-2024) review
Used BMW 7 Series (Mk6, G11, 2015-2022) review
Used Citroen 2CV (1948-1990) buyer’s guide: bonkers, but guaranteed to make you smile
Used Dacia Jogger (Mk1, 2021-date) buyer's guide: great value new, even better used
Used DS 4 (Mk2, 2021-date) buyer's guide: a great blend of value and style
Used DS 3 (Mk1, 2019-date) buyer’s guide: smart, stylish, but far from perfect
Shane Wilkinson senior content editor auto express
Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

New & used car deals

Nissan Juke

Nissan Juke

RRP £19,805Avg. savings £4,614 off RRP*Used from £8,500
New Nissan JukeUsed Nissan Juke
Nissan Qashqai

Nissan Qashqai

RRP £27,435Avg. savings £5,987 off RRP*Used from £9,990
New Nissan QashqaiUsed Nissan Qashqai
Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan

RRP £38,050Avg. savings £3,411 off RRP*Used from £26,965
New Volkswagen TiguanUsed Volkswagen Tiguan
Renault Clio

Renault Clio

RRP £16,175Avg. savings £2,819 off RRP*Used from £7,800
New Renault ClioUsed Renault Clio
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

New Jaecoo 9 flagship SUV coming to the UK to target the Range Rover
Chery Fullwin T11 - front

New Jaecoo 9 flagship SUV coming to the UK to target the Range Rover

The new six-seat Jaecoo 9 SUV will be based on the Chery Fulwin T11, and it's coming to the UK
News
28 May 2026
Ford’s UK fightback has begun, and resurrecting the Fiesta and Focus is a great place to start
Opinion - Ford revival header image

Ford’s UK fightback has begun, and resurrecting the Fiesta and Focus is a great place to start

With both Ford and Vauxhall announcing their future plans, Paul Barker hopes it will address a lengthy decline
Opinion
27 May 2026
Peugeot goes price-cut crazy with huge discounts across the range
Peugeot range

Peugeot goes price-cut crazy with huge discounts across the range

From the 208 to the 5008, Peugeot has rethought its pricing to make its range “more accessible than ever”
News
28 May 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content