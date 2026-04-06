Verdict

Our Bigster already feels like great value for money – but that doesn’t mean any shortage of kit. There is plenty of decent tech, and it’s easy to use. Some materials give away the brand’s budget roots and the powertrain can be noisy once the battery gets low. However, the comfortable ride and 57.8mpg economy, plus all the space suggested by the Bigster name, mean this SUV doesn’t disappoint.

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Mileage: 3,351 miles

3,351 miles Efficiency: 57.8mpg

Usually in the first report on a new long-term test car, you might expect a gentle introduction, but not this time. Within an hour of our new Dacia Bigster arriving at my London home in February, my wife and I had packed the massive 612-litre boot (well, half of it) and we were on the road for a peaceful week exploring Kent.

I was pleased to find our Bigster was a self-charging hybrid in Journey trim. That mid-range specification adds £1,500 to the cost of the entry-level Expression edition, but brings a powered tailgate, heated seats, and a heated steering wheel, all of which were switched on immediately to counter the cold weather.

Our test car arrived pretty much full of fuel, so having taken some readings pre-departure, I had intended to give a breakdown on fuel efficiency and costs. Events in the Middle East mean that the cost figures are already out of date, but I’ll come to the MPG later.