Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Long-term tests

Long-term test: Dacia Bigster Journey hybrid 155

First report: New SUV joins our fleet and starts life with a road trip to Kent

By:Darren Wilson
6 Apr 2026
Dacia Bigster Journey hybrid 155 - header10
Avg. savings
£1,620 off RRP*
Pros
  • Excellent economy
  • Massive boot with space-saver tyre under floor
  • Superb value
Cons
  • Engine noise
  • Hard plastics mark and scratch
  • No Isofix mount on front seat
Compare Offers
Find your Dacia Bigster
Compare deals from trusted partners on this car and previous models.
Buy with Auto Express
Avg. saving £1,620 off RRP*
Buy with Auto Express
Compare leasing deals**
From £374 pm
Leasing deals link
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my car
Fast, no-nonsense car selling
Value my car

Verdict

Our Bigster already feels like great value for money – but that doesn’t mean any shortage of kit. There is plenty of decent tech, and it’s easy to use. Some materials give away the brand’s budget roots and the powertrain can be noisy once the battery gets low. However, the comfortable ride and 57.8mpg economy, plus all the space suggested by the Bigster name, mean this SUV doesn’t disappoint.

Advertisement - Article continues below
  • Mileage: 3,351 miles
  • Efficiency: 57.8mpg

Usually in the first report on a new long-term test car, you might expect a gentle introduction, but not this time. Within an hour of our new Dacia Bigster arriving at my London home in February, my wife and I had packed the massive 612-litre boot (well, half of it) and we were on the road for a peaceful week exploring Kent.

Dacia Bigster Journey hybrid 155 - driving10

I was pleased to find our Bigster was a self-charging hybrid in Journey trim. That mid-range specification adds £1,500 to the cost of the entry-level Expression edition, but brings a powered tailgate, heated seats, and a heated steering wheel, all of which were switched on immediately to counter the cold weather.

Our test car arrived pretty much full of fuel, so having taken some readings pre-departure, I had intended to give a breakdown on fuel efficiency and costs. Events in the Middle East mean that the cost figures are already out of date, but I’ll come to the MPG later.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

My first impressions included how much Dacia’s interior quality and tech have moved on since I tested – and loved – a Jogger that we had on our fleet back in June 2022. 

I’m aware that Dacia’s focus on value comes with a certain level of economy in its materials and build quality. However, the interior of our Bigster is clearly a step up from what I experienced in the Jogger. The new car’s cabin is well laid out, comfortable and really quite stylish, matching the rugged exterior styling. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Tech-wise, I’m delighted that our Journey specification provides not only the 10.1-inch infotainment screen, but also a matching 10.1-inch configurable dashboard display. This is great for general info, which is easily accessible through buttons on the steering wheel. It also shows the Bigster’s powertrain switching between charging the mild-hybrid battery and pure-electric running. However, the engine can sound a bit agricultural when it kicks in after a stretch of silent running.

Dacia Bigster Journey hybrid 155 - navigation10

Despite the car having a ‘Youclip’ smartphone holder on the dashboard, a sat-nav system is included on every Bigster. Its ‘here’ software is a bit slow to fire up, and although it can be overridden with Apple Carplay and Android Auto systems, I’ve stuck with it. It has simple destination entry and clear guidance and coped with all our needs for the week zipping back and forth across farm lanes and B-roads on day trips from our rural base to Broadstairs, Canterbury and Folkestone. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Despite some shocking weather during the trip, the Bigster was comfortable thanks to its decent ride. Some of the deeply worn farm tracks caused a fair degree of body roll, but motorway driving was smooth, and the hybrid system ran on EV power alone over good stretches at high speed, helping to boost the car’s economy. We racked up close to 600 miles on less than a tank of fuel (50 litres) – and I’m delighted with the resulting 57.8mpg.

Advertisement - Article continues below

That offsets some of the more value-focused areas of the Bigster. The hard plastic in the boot arrived scratched, showing that it will mark and age over time. I also found it tricky to fit my grandchildren’s car seats to the Isofix mounts hidden behind cheap zips in the material – I ended up using clips from the seat maker. Also, the kids’ feet are already marking the cloth on the back of the front seats.

However, it’s worth noting that, were it not for the metallic Indigo Blue paintwork (£650), this Bigster would come in under the £30k mark. That’s outstanding value for a good-looking rugged SUV intended for outdoor pursuits. The next six months should be fun.

Rating4.5 stars
Model testedDacia Bigster Journey hybrid 155
On fleet since:February 2026
Price new:£29,440
Powertrain:1.8-litre petrol hybrid
Power/torque:155bhp/205Nm
CO2/BiK:106g/km/27%
Options:Metallic paint (£650)
Insurance*:Group: 28A  Quote: £1,191
Mileage/mpg:3,351/57.8mpg
Any problems?None so far

*Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement

More reviews

Car group tests
Dacia Bigster vs Citroen C5 Aircross: low prices and plenty of space, but which SUV does it best?
Nissan Qashqai vs Dacia Bigster: big-selling SUV faces a brand-new threat
In-depth reviews
Dacia Bigster review
Road tests
New Dacia Bigster 4x4 2025 review: the only off-roader you'll ever need
Darren Wilson
Creative director

​​Darren looks after Auto Express magazine, planning new content, overseeing the design, layout and photography, and managing the production team. He has been working on Auto Express for more than 30 years under the ownership of United News and Media, Dennis Publishing, Autovia and Carwow.

New & used car deals

Dacia Bigster

Dacia Bigster

RRP £25,230Avg. savings £1,620 off RRP*
New Dacia Bigster
Dacia Duster

Dacia Duster

RRP £21,845Avg. savings £1,592 off RRP*Used from £6,490
New Dacia DusterUsed Dacia Duster
Dacia Jogger

Dacia Jogger

RRP £18,275Avg. savings £615 off RRP*Used from £11,490
New Dacia JoggerUsed Dacia Jogger
Dacia Sandero Stepway

Dacia Sandero Stepway

RRP £14,060Avg. savings £883 off RRP*Used from £8,515
New Dacia Sandero StepwayUsed Dacia Sandero Stepway
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Best car engines of all time
Best car engines - header image

Best car engines of all time

What makes a great internal-combustion motor? We explain why these petrols, diesels and even a hybrid made the list
Features
3 Apr 2026
Maybe I’m just getting old, but modern cars should be less complex to drive
Opinion - Paul Barker driving the Polestar 3

Maybe I’m just getting old, but modern cars should be less complex to drive

Editor Paul Barker wants his car to act more like a car, and less like a smartphone
Opinion
1 Apr 2026
Motability to force black box trackers on all drivers under 30
Wheelchair user plugging a charging cable into a Vauxhall Astra Electric

Motability to force black box trackers on all drivers under 30

The Motability Scheme, which provides cars for disabled drivers, has faced new changes after Government tax hikes
News
2 Apr 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content