Long-term test: Dacia Bigster Journey hybrid 155
First report: New SUV joins our fleet and starts life with a road trip to Kent
Verdict
Our Bigster already feels like great value for money – but that doesn’t mean any shortage of kit. There is plenty of decent tech, and it’s easy to use. Some materials give away the brand’s budget roots and the powertrain can be noisy once the battery gets low. However, the comfortable ride and 57.8mpg economy, plus all the space suggested by the Bigster name, mean this SUV doesn’t disappoint.
- Mileage: 3,351 miles
- Efficiency: 57.8mpg
Usually in the first report on a new long-term test car, you might expect a gentle introduction, but not this time. Within an hour of our new Dacia Bigster arriving at my London home in February, my wife and I had packed the massive 612-litre boot (well, half of it) and we were on the road for a peaceful week exploring Kent.
I was pleased to find our Bigster was a self-charging hybrid in Journey trim. That mid-range specification adds £1,500 to the cost of the entry-level Expression edition, but brings a powered tailgate, heated seats, and a heated steering wheel, all of which were switched on immediately to counter the cold weather.
Our test car arrived pretty much full of fuel, so having taken some readings pre-departure, I had intended to give a breakdown on fuel efficiency and costs. Events in the Middle East mean that the cost figures are already out of date, but I’ll come to the MPG later.
My first impressions included how much Dacia’s interior quality and tech have moved on since I tested – and loved – a Jogger that we had on our fleet back in June 2022.
I’m aware that Dacia’s focus on value comes with a certain level of economy in its materials and build quality. However, the interior of our Bigster is clearly a step up from what I experienced in the Jogger. The new car’s cabin is well laid out, comfortable and really quite stylish, matching the rugged exterior styling.
Tech-wise, I’m delighted that our Journey specification provides not only the 10.1-inch infotainment screen, but also a matching 10.1-inch configurable dashboard display. This is great for general info, which is easily accessible through buttons on the steering wheel. It also shows the Bigster’s powertrain switching between charging the mild-hybrid battery and pure-electric running. However, the engine can sound a bit agricultural when it kicks in after a stretch of silent running.
Despite the car having a ‘Youclip’ smartphone holder on the dashboard, a sat-nav system is included on every Bigster. Its ‘here’ software is a bit slow to fire up, and although it can be overridden with Apple Carplay and Android Auto systems, I’ve stuck with it. It has simple destination entry and clear guidance and coped with all our needs for the week zipping back and forth across farm lanes and B-roads on day trips from our rural base to Broadstairs, Canterbury and Folkestone.
Despite some shocking weather during the trip, the Bigster was comfortable thanks to its decent ride. Some of the deeply worn farm tracks caused a fair degree of body roll, but motorway driving was smooth, and the hybrid system ran on EV power alone over good stretches at high speed, helping to boost the car’s economy. We racked up close to 600 miles on less than a tank of fuel (50 litres) – and I’m delighted with the resulting 57.8mpg.
That offsets some of the more value-focused areas of the Bigster. The hard plastic in the boot arrived scratched, showing that it will mark and age over time. I also found it tricky to fit my grandchildren’s car seats to the Isofix mounts hidden behind cheap zips in the material – I ended up using clips from the seat maker. Also, the kids’ feet are already marking the cloth on the back of the front seats.
However, it’s worth noting that, were it not for the metallic Indigo Blue paintwork (£650), this Bigster would come in under the £30k mark. That’s outstanding value for a good-looking rugged SUV intended for outdoor pursuits. The next six months should be fun.
|Rating
|4.5 stars
|Model tested
|Dacia Bigster Journey hybrid 155
|On fleet since:
|February 2026
|Price new:
|£29,440
|Powertrain:
|1.8-litre petrol hybrid
|Power/torque:
|155bhp/205Nm
|CO2/BiK:
|106g/km/27%
|Options:
|Metallic paint (£650)
|Insurance*:
|Group: 28A Quote: £1,191
|Mileage/mpg:
|3,351/57.8mpg
|Any problems?
|None so far
*Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.
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