Used Alfa Romeo deals

Head-to-head

On the road

Both cars are a joy to drive. The Alfa Romeo’s engine is divine: a rich, complex growl that’s so good we wish we could hear more of it from the cabin. The Golf’s engine isn’t quite as sonorous, but it’s a touch more audible. The VW feels more sophisticated in other areas; it’s more agile through the corners, while its gearshift, clutch and pedal placement are way better than those of the Alfa Romeo.

Tech highlights

The big-engine, small-car format is still one that excites, and here are two of the best examples of the breed. Both have 3.2-litre, six-cylinder engines and six-speed manual gearboxes. The main difference is that the Alfa sends its torque through the front wheels, while VW fitted the R32 with its Haldex four-wheel drive system, which sends power to the rear when the front breaks traction.

Price and running

V6-powered hot hatches from the early noughties are unlikely to be bought for their fuel-sipping qualities, and it’s safe to say that the mpg figure for both cars is likely to be in the twenties if driven keenly. Values of both are on the up; GTAs start from around the £10,000-mark, with leggy versions of the Golf starting at around £2,000 or so less. Tidy examples of both cost significantly more.

Practicality

Hot hatches aren’t just about performance – they need to be easy to live with, too. That means space for at least four is just as important as in a standard family car. Both cars easily pass this test. The Golf’s cabin offers a little more elbow room in the back, but the Alfa just edges it in terms of knee room. Both have superbly comfortable back seats, and reasonable boot space, too.

Safety

Both of these cars emerged as Euro NCAP really began to establish itself, so safety standards started to progress. Both have front, side and curtain airbags, plus driver aids like ABS and electronic stability programmes. At the time, NCAP awarded the Golf four stars (by this point, just one car, the Renault Laguna, had scored the full five), and the Alfa was given three stars.

Ownership

Volkswagen sold roughly 2,300 examples of the R32 Mk4 and DVLA data shows that there are just under 900 still registered, with another 850 or so listed as SORN. The Alfa is significantly rarer. The same source shows just 157 registered, taxed and road legal at the end of Q2 2025 (the latest data available), with a similar number of GTAs declared SORN.

Verdict

Winner: Volkswagen Golf R32

When Volkswagen nails a hot hatch, it goes down among the very greatest, and revisiting the Golf R32 here confirms that it deserves to be given the highest praise. Contrary to many hot VWs that came before, it’s agile and playful to drive – all the more surprising considering the huge engine up front. The 3.2-litre unit sounds great, while all of this is wrapped up in a package that includes all of the things that made the Mk4 Golf such a hit with buyers in any form: a spacious cabin, impressive refinement and superb build quality.

Runner-up: Alfa Romeo 147 GTA

It may come second here, but drive these two cars back-to-back, and you’d be hard pressed not to succumb to the 147 GTA’s immense charm. Absolutely gorgeous to look at, rapid in a straight line, and of course blessed with one of the finest engines ever fitted to a production car, it’s like a baby Italian supercar wrapped up in a hatchback body. Yes, the Volkswagen is a little more agile, more refined and better built, but we doubt any of those things will matter in the slightest if you’ve already fallen for the GTA’s personality.

Prices and specs

Our choice Volkswagen Golf R32 Alfa Romeo 147 GTA Price new/inflation-adjusted to 2025 £22,340/£41,657 £22,450/£41,863 Petrol or diesel? Petrol Petrol Fuel economy 24.4mpg 23.3mpg Powertrain and performance Engine V6/3,189cc V6/3,179cc Power 238bhp 247bhp Torque 320Nm 300Nm Transmission Six-speed manual/awd Six-speed manual/fwd 0-62mph/top speed 6.6 secs/153mph 6.3 secs/153mph Fuel tank 55 litres 63 litres Dimensions Length/wheelbase 4,176/2,517mm 4,213/2,546mm Width/height 1,735/1,425mm 1,764/1,442mm Boot space 275 litres 280 litres Kerbweight 1,512kg 1,360kg Turning circle 10.9 metres 12.1 metres Costs/ownership Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles) N/A N/A Depreciation N/A N/A Insurance group/quote/VED 36/£571/£430 38/£646/£430 Three-year service cost N/A N/A Annual tax liability std/higher rate N/A N/A Annual fuel cost (10k/20k miles) N/A N/A NCAP Adult/pedestrian/stars 4/2/4 _ (2002) 3/2/3_ (2001) Equipment Metallic paint/wheel size Option/18 inches Option/17 inches Parking sensors/camera No/No No/No Spare wheel/Isofix points Space-saver/No Space-saver/No Keyless entry & go/powered tailgate No/no No/no Leather/heated seats Yes/yes Yes/no Screen size/digital dashboard N/A N/A Climate control/panoramic sunroof Yes/no Yes/no USBs/wireless charging No/no No/no Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto No/no No/no Blind-spot warning/head-up display No/no No/no Adaptive cruise/steering assist No/no No/no

