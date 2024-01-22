Genesis Electrified GV70 long-term test: great for a family road trip

Verdict

A week in the Lakes only solidified our thoughts that the Genesis Electrified GV70 is an accomplished long-distance cruiser. Comfortable, quiet and spacious enough for all our gear, the package is backed up by impressive charging tech. The badge remains a barrier to entry, but if you’re after something different, there’s a lot to like.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Mileage: 6,879

6,879 Efficiency: 2.9 miles/kWh

Nothing solidifies your thoughts and feelings about a car better than a long road trip. Loading up with people and luggage before settling in with some good music can reveal things about a car you hadn’t noticed before – good, bad or indifferent.

With that in mind, I recently fully charged our Genesis Electrified GV70 and packed it to bursting for a week in the Lake District. This being springtime in the UK, we had no choice but to cater for every eventuality – I counted at least seven soft bags, eight coats and 10 pairs of shoes; last time I checked, we were a family of three!

But while there is always apprehension about a long trip with a toddler in tow, I had few worries about the drive itself. I’ve been living with electric cars for years now, and journeys like these are getting easier by the day. Sure, I’d looked to see what plug provision there was near Ambleside and the surrounding towns, but the process of getting there from London didn’t concern me in the slightest.