Genesis Electrified GV70 review

Our opinion on the Genesis Electrified GV70

Most rational minds will note the mediocre range figure and look towards more efficient German rivals, but this new Genesis Electrified GV70 has plenty to offer. A superb cabin, excellent tech and impressive straight-line speed are all strong points, but it’s the new ‘virtual gear shift’ feature which completely steals the show, creating a more engaging, and distinctive, driving experience than in any rival EV.

Key specs Fuel type Electric Body style SUV Powertrain 2x e-motor, 84kWh battery Safety 5* Warranty Five years

About the Genesis Electrified GV70

For the first time in over two years, we can say there’s a new Genesis on sale in the UK, because the quirky Korean luxury car brand has given its Electrified GV70 a significant overhaul.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Designed to sit in the market just below mid-sized all-electric German SUVs like the Porsche Macan and Audi Q6 e-tron, plus impressive newcomers such as the Polestar 3, it has a tough crowd of competitors that, unfortunately, leave the GV70 trailing when it comes to potential range figures.

That’s because despite having a new, larger battery pack (84kWh net) than before, the GV70 still doesn’t quite crack the 300-mile mark. Its 298 miles is a figure many of its rivals will comfortably reach, even with entry-level battery packs. Despite this the Genesis hits back with something that few, if any, rivals offer – true distinctiveness and engagement courtesy of some really fascinating tech. We’ll explain more below.

Performance & driving experience Performance is excellent with nearly 500bhp on board, but this might not strictly be the best bit about the GV70’s powertrain

Pros Cons The virtual gear shift (VGS) is brilliantly executed

Actual performance is also very impressive

Handling is well-judged and controlled Ride is a little firm on the 20-inch wheels

Throttle and brake calibration is good, but not great

Use that performance and range suffers

On the road, the GV70 is actually quite nicely set up. The steering is well weighted and accurate, if lacking in any real feedback, and paired with a brake pedal that does a good, if not class-leading job of blending regenerative braking and friction braking.